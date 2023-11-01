Calibration Engineer, Longitudinal Vehicle Control | System Control
Polestar Performance AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2023-11-01
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Polestar Performance AB i Göteborg
, Malmö
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
The opportunity
We're currently looking for our next Calibration Engineer, Longitudinal Vehicle Control to our System Control team. Someone with a passion for electric mobility, an interest in technology, and a desire to create the change we know is needed.
Your experience in Electric Propulsion Control would be invaluable to us both in concept work and when working with current designs for increased customer satisfaction.
This position is located at our HQ in Gothenburg, Sweden. We believe in a hybrid model when it comes to remote and onsite work, knowing that both in-person collaboration and individual time to focus are needed. What matters most is that people get the time, and support, to do what needs to be done. And to enjoy doing it, of course.
The responsibilities
The System Controls team is part of the Polestar SW department and is a team with the mission to develop and deliver in-vehicle characteristics that exceed the customers' expectations. The team consists of software development engineers, calibration engineers and system designers. The area of responsibility spans from software development, system design, propulsion control calibration and system safety. In this role you will have close collaboration with the whole propulsion team including Inverter, HV Battery Management and Charging. See below for a more thorough breakdown of the various tasks and areas you'll be responsible for:
• In vehicle calibration of all LVC related characteristics in Polestar projects
• Assuring the EPS drivability attributes meet Polestar targets
• Validating new LVC SW functions in vehicles and in some case test rigs
• Support in testing of the complete vehicle ED system
Essentially, you will be one of our experts in how to calibrate the LVC software for maximizing all attributes within performance, drivability and efficiency.
The ideal candidate
In order to succeed in this role, and at Polestar in general, there are a few characteristics you'll need to have. Tenacity. Flexibility. Curiosity. The ability to take the initiative, to meet deadlines and requirements, and to abandon ideas when they're not feasible. As a person you are driven in your mission to be part of creating and delivering the future of electric vehicles when it comes to performance, driving experience and efficiency. You are enthusiastic, passionate and well-organized. In addition, you'll need the following qualifications:
• Previous experience in propulsion system calibration and optimization
• Previous experience in INCA and Matlab/Simulink
• Education within electrical engineering or other similar university degree
Polestar is an international company, with various backgrounds represented. English, therefore, is the language of written and spoken communication. And though we have a global presence, we maintain the growth-mindset. Change happens often at Polestar. But so does progress. Expect an accelerating, exciting environment.
The process
If the above matches your ambitions, be sure to apply. Our selection process is ongoing, and the job advert will remain open until it's filled.
The Polestar journey is an electric one. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Polestar Performance AB
(org.nr 556653-3096), http://www.polestar.com Arbetsplats
Polestar Jobbnummer
8232916