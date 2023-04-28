Calibration Engineer, Exhaust Aftertreatment System
2023-04-28
Are you ready for a new challenge within transport solutions?
Do you want to be part of an innovative team where you work towards a better environment and sustainable future? Good, we are ready for you!
This is us, your new colleagues:
The Exhaust aftertreatment system(EATS) department is responsible for the global platform development of exhaust aftertreatment systems for the Volvo Group 's different products around the world. The department develop the hardware as well as the software. We are accountable for the lifecycle management of our products, from advanced engineering, through product development into the maintenance phase.
Our group, EATS calibration, is responsible for calibration and verification of Exhaust Aftertreatment System functionalities, such as SCR NOx reduction model, DPF soot model, regeneration control, to reduce the hazardous emissions, NOx and particles. We work with Euro VI and EuVII heavy duty combustion engine applications powered by diesel and alternative fuels.
We are proud of our team spirit. Team work, energy, passion and respect are key values for us.
Work description:
In your new role you will work in a small team. We are two teams in the group, with close connection to engine calibration, EATS software and hardware teams. The daily work is an exciting mix of time spent in engine laboratory, virtual testing, simulation, data analysis, creative meetings, and vehicle testing. Expeditions in warm and cold climate are also included.
This role comes with a big network of people working at different departments in Sweden and globally, which will give you big opportunities to develop both yourself and your way of working. For us your personal and professional development is important and something we encourage and support.
Who are you?
To be successful in this position you prioritize teamwork and see opportunities instead of problems. You have experience within combustion engine and/or exhaust aftertreatment development, and exhaust aftertreatment and/or engine calibration. You are curious about learning new things. You create the New and the Different, that means you come up with useful ideas that are new, better, or unique, and introduces new ways of looking at problems. You can take a creative idea and put it into practice. We hope you will learn as much from us as we will from you.
Qualifications:
Master of Science or similar relevant technical experience
Excellent knowledge in English, both spoken and written
Are we a perfect match?
Volvo Group is one of the world 's leading manufacturers or trucks, buses, construction equipment and marine and industrial engines. When joining us you will be part of the biggest technology shift in the transport industry in decades, with our innovative products we make our customers win. We want you to be in the front seat. Do you want to join us on our future journey? Apply now!
Are you curious and have some questions? Contact us!
Frida Ahlqvist Malina, Group Manager EATS Calibration, frida.ahlqvist.malina@volvo.com
