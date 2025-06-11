Calibration Engineer
Position Overview:
We are looking for a Calibration Engineer to join an exciting team within the automotive sector, working on the forefront of exhaust aftertreatment systems.
About the Team:
You'll be joining a diverse group responsible for the calibration and verification of exhaust aftertreatment system functionalities. The team's focus includes SCR NOx reduction modeling, DPF soot modeling, and regeneration control, all aiming to reduce hazardous emissions in heavy-duty combustion engines that run on diesel and alternative fuels. Our team values collaboration, energy, passion, and respect, and communicates in both English and Swedish.
Responsibilities:
Your work will involve a dynamic mix of activities, including preparing, troubleshooting, and conducting tests in an engine test laboratory. You will also analyze data, participate in creative meetings, and conduct vehicle testing in various climates. This role offers a broad network within the automotive sector, giving you ample opportunities to grow professionally and improve processes.
Ideal Candidate Profile:
To excel in this role, you are a team player who sees opportunities in every challenge. You have experience in combustion engine and/or exhaust aftertreatment development, and a keen interest in learning. You think creatively and bring fresh perspectives to problem-solving, turning innovative ideas into practical solutions.
Qualifications:
Master of Science or equivalent technical experience
Excellent command of English, both written and spoken
Additional Information:
Interviews are scheduled on a rolling basis, so apply soon to avoid missing out on this opportunity!
