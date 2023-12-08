Calibration Engineer
2023-12-08
Join us on our journey to net zero and make an impact on the mobility of tomorrow.
As a Calibration Engineer at Aurobay you will conduct cutting-edge research and development to advance our technology and capabilities and mission of sustainability.
What we offer
In addition to a competitive salary, a great location on Lindholmen or Torslanda and a genuine work-life balance, we provide the following benefits:
• A yearly wellness contribution of SEK 5 000 for your physical and mental wellbeing.
• A personal and professional development scheme to support your growth.
• Want to drive a car? - Discount to buy a car, and a competitive leasing cost for a company car.
• Additional pension funding.
• Competitive additional and full coverage insurance.
Skills and Experience
• Bachelor, master's in mechanical, Physics, Chemist or Electrical Engineering, or equivalent, with a passion for cars and internal combustion engines.
• Experience within Python, Matlab/Simulink.
• Experience in writing your own scripts for data analysis, calibration, and optimization in Matlab/Simulink and/or Python.
• Driver's license (B-level, passenger car).
• Good knowledge of internal combustion engines.
Your role at Aurobay
• Calibration and verification of OBD monitors within the area of engine related diagnostics.
• Data analysis of measurement data through simulation for robustness and statistical risk assessments.
• The job suits engineers that enjoy combining control and monitoring theory and measurement data analysis with performing hands-on testing
• This role includes participation in expeditions in cold/hot climate and high altitude.
Inclusion statement
At Aurobay, we are committed to diversity and inclusion. We welcome applicants from all backgrounds and believe that different perspectives and experiences make for a stronger, more innovative company.
How to apply
Deadline to submit your application is 4th of January 2024 but the selection process will be running continuously. Please note that due to GDPR, we do not accept applications via email.
We can't wait to see what you can bring to our team!
Questions
If you have any additional questions regarding the position, you are welcome to contact recruiting manager Mikael Nilsson, mikael.nilsson@aurobay.com
For questions regarding the recruitment process please contact Recruiter Felicia Eriksson, felicia.eriksson@aurobay.com
Questions concerning trade union:
Unionen: Ordf Joakim Dahlin, joakim.dahlin@aurobay.com
, +46734630172
Ledarna: Ordf Håkan Modigh, hakan.modigh@aurobay.com
+46733333801
Akademikerna: Ordf. Fredrik Fantenberg, fredrik.fantenberg@aurobay.com

+46728-889790
IF Metall: Ordf Marko Borg Peltonen, marko.borg.peltonen@aurobay.com

+46 733 333 764
