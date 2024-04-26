CAE Engineer within Life sciences
OUR LIFE SCIENCE TEAM AT ALTEN SWEDEN (GÖTEBORG OFFICE) IS NOW EXPANDING WITHIN BIOTECH CAE RELATED TO BIOMATERIALS, BIOMECHANICS AND MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY!
We are looking for skilled engineers with either a background from and/or a great passion for Life Science related to Human centric development of medical devices with use of Finite Element Analysis, to join our team at our office in Gothenburg. We have helped several customers in the Medtech field out in their journey to implement Virtual driven product development. Recent increases in computational power are opening research areas that the Life Sciences Industry is willing to investigate, offering a cost-effective alternative to clinical or laboratory experiments. With knowledge in physiology and biomechanics and with appropriate validation, CAE offer great tools for a better understanding of the biomechanics of the tissues and of the interaction between the human body and medical devices. Our biotech team in the CAE department at ALTEN is currently working with several projects for some of the largest Life Sciences company in Scandinavia.
The personal qualities that we value are your passion for Life Science, your ability to act independently and professionally, your commitment and your team spirit. You are positive, outgoing and driven with the ability to create and maintain great relationships with our customers. You are enthusiastic over solving problems and using your creativity to find new solutions. Emphasis will be placed on personal suitability.
WHAT WE OFFER YOU
At ALTEN, every individual is equally valuable in building tomorrow's world today. We meet future challenges by supporting our clients' projects and enabling our people to reach their full potential. We do so by offering technological challenges, fulfilling opportunities, inspiring togetherness and the possibility to contribute to a sustainable future.
We are convinced that your development is driven by your passion. By being active in several different industries, we can offer a wide range of assignments and an opportunity to influence both the world around you and your own development. With a coaching leadership, our leaders will guide you in the right direction. We also offer personalized training opportunities through your individual training budget, which you can use in our internal ALTEN Academy or on external courses.
At ALTEN, we think it's important to have a balance between work and spare time, which is why we offer three extra days off a year. We have a collective agreement and offer benefits like pension, insurances and wellness grants.
Our missions include the creation of anatomical models and the simulation and analysis of the interaction with devices.
Therefore, you must be ready to:
Support our Life Sciences customer to define the appropriate scope and resources for their needs
Perform literature review of the state-of-art using scientific journals and standard methods
Define the relevant inputs and possible output of projects
Develop methods including creation of FE models from CAD or from segmentation of medical imaging (CT Scan, MRI...) and validation of the models against relevant data
Perform FE, analysis and effectively communicate the results to our customers
Recommend potential optimization for the product
REQUIREMENTS:
Phd or Master in Biomedicine, biology, physics, mechanics or equivalent.
Minimum 2 years of professional experience within FEM simulation and material modeling, especially with use of Ansa, Abaqus, Ansys LS-Dyna and/or Comsol.
Fluent in English, both spoken and written. Swedish is a plus. We are expecting excellent communication skills, ease to translate complicated computational concepts to the public, and a collaborative approach with co-worker and customers.
If you have any questions please contact Talent Acquisition Partner Märta Hägg Wass at marta.haggwass@alten.se
.
Please note that due to holiday vacations you can expect feedback regarding your application in January/February. Happy holidays!
ABOUT ALTEN
ALTEN is one of Europe's largest consulting companies within Engineering, IT and Life Sciences with over 57,000 employees in more than 30 countries. We're a global actor with a local presence with 1400 committed colleagues in offices from Lund in the south to Skellefteå in the north. Our engineers carry out complex and highly technical projects throughout the product development chain of the most prestigious companies in sectors such as Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Energy, Manufacturing, Public Sector and Life Sciences.
