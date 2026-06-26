CAE Engineer
Tata Technologies Nordics AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2026-06-26
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At Tata Technologies we make product development dreams a reality by designing, engineering and validating the products of tomorrow for the world's leading manufacturers. Due to our continued growth, we are now recruiting for a CAE Crash Safety Analysis Engineer – Front Structure Analysis to strengthen our team in Gothenburg, Sweden.
The role
As a CAE Crash Safety Analysis Engineer, you will be part of a highly skilled team working within the Safety Centre, contributing to the development of safer vehicles through advanced simulations and analysis. You will perform finite element simulations to evaluate and enhance crash performance, particularly focusing on front structure behavior in both low and high-speed scenarios. You will work closely with cross-functional teams, supporting ongoing projects and contributing to meeting legal, rating, and internal safety standards. This role offers an opportunity to work in a collaborative environment with strong technical expertise and continuous innovation in automotive safety.
Main responsibilities
• Create and develop virtual simulation models (CAE)
• Perform simulations and analysis based on both virtual and physical test results
• Support development of safety performance for future vehicle programs
• Collaborate with engineering teams and stakeholders across the organization
• Contribute to development of technical solutions and numerical methods
Required qualifications
• Master of Science (MSc) in Engineering or equivalent
• Minimum 3 years of experience in CAE crash analysis
• Experience with LS-Dyna, Ansa, and Meta Post
• Strong analytical skills
• Fluent in English, written and spoken
• Ability to work effectively in a team-oriented environment
Meritorious qualifications
• Experience working with OEMs within CAE Safety
• Experience with tools such as TeamCenter, VisMockup, or Catia
• Programming/scripting skills (e.g., Python, Matlab or similar)
If you are passionate about bringing innovation to the projects you work on and want to join a global company, then this is the place for you.
Tata Technologies: Engineering a better world.
Tata Technologies would like to thank all applicants for their interest; each application will be reviewed against the set criteria for the role. We would like to advise that only candidates under consideration will be contacted. If you do not hear from us within 10 working days following the closing date, it will mean that unfortunately your application has not been successful. We will however retain your details for any suitable future opportunities. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-26
E-post: isabelle.perry1@tatatechnologies.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tata Technologies Nordics AB
(org.nr 556798-1286)
Gustaf Larsons Väg 15 (visa karta
)
418 78 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9981856