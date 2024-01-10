CAE Engineer
2024-01-10
For our client in Gothenburg we are looking for a CAE Engineer.
NOTE! A Swedish/EU work-permit is required.
This team at clients Safety Centre is responsible for the Structural and Occupant Safety in their current and future cars in terms of the Side Impact Crash Safety performance. You will perform advanced finite element simulations with the aim to analyze and develop safety performance in the future cars. You will be working closely with your team members and Engineering Manager.
Responsibilities:
Create and develop Virtual simulation models (CAE) for Crash Analyses.
Perform simulations and analyses based on results from both Virtual & Physical data.
Participate in development of technical solutions in vehicle programs and internal method development.
Competence Requirements:
MSc. in Mechanical Engineering.
Experience from CAE Tools such as LS-DYNA, ANSA, META and Oasys Primer.
Experience within CAE Analysis and CAE driven development.
Good analytical competence.
Fluent in English (written and spoken).
Should like to work collaboratively with others to achieve shared objectives.
Structured way of working and good documentation skills.
Positive attitude.
Self-driven, result oriented and flexible.
Meritorious Competences:
Well-documented experience within CAE Crash Safety Analysis.
Experience from other OEMs in CAE Crash Safety area.
Experience from working with Passive Safety Systems (Airbags, Seats, Belts).
Team Center, VisMockup or CATIA
Scripting languages, such as Python, MATLAB
This is a full-time consultancy position in Gothenburg.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-09
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Incluso Göteborg
