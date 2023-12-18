CAE Engineer - Structural Analysis
Addilon Professionals AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2023-12-18
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Addilon Professionals AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungälv
, Alingsås
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
On behalf of the client, we are looking for you who have the right qualifications, experience and personality for this assignment.Assignment
Our client develops and produces world-class powertrain solutions for a global market, with a heritage from both Volvo Cars and Geely. We're a pioneering global supplier of propulsion technology, development services and contract manufacturing with manufacturing capabilities in two continents. We create value for customers and consumers by producing high-efficiency, low-emission engines that already power millions of vehicles.
Now, our goal is to re-imagine motion for the future with powertrain technologies that are both sustainable and practical.
There are unlimited possibilities at our client for collaborative people who are ready to make the difference. We are re-imagining motion for a brighter future. Exploring how to push our environmental impact towards zero. Designing tomorrow's powertrain solutions for automotive and beyond. Join us on our journey!
• Analysis of systems and components exposed to high temperature
• Analysis of systems and components exposed to high vibrations
• Main FE-tool is ABAQUS and NASTRAN
• Pre processor ANSA
• The work is presented both verbally as well as in written reports including conclusions and recommendations
• Responsibility to communicate
Qualifications
We are looking for you who have/are:
• Master in Mechanical Engineering with focus on Applied Mechanics
• Very experienced using ANSA and at least one of ABAQUS or NASTRAN
• Experience of using both ABAQUS and NASTRAN is a clear advantage
• Good theoretical knowledge within durability and structural dynamics
• Experience of analysis of structures exposed to high temperatures and vibrations
• Strong ability to communicate and to convey results in a structured and understandable way.
• Can work independently with only minor initial support from other CAE Engineers
• Fluent in Swedish and English, both spoken and written
• High IT maturity and experienced user of Office 365
Personality
• Analytical
• Communicative
• Organized
• Strong work ethics
• Taking initiative
Formalities
• Assignment period: ASAP - 31 dec 2024
• Extent: 100%
• Location:
• Remote work: 0%
• Competence level:
Read more about competence level at: https://www.addilon.se/konsult/kompetensnivaer/
Application process
Addilon is our partner in this recruitment. Please apply (CV and personal letter in English) via the link. We will fill the position immediately after finding the right candidate. Questions about the position will be answered for you who proceed to an interview.
About Addilon
Recruitment and hiring of the right managers and specialists in mainly Enginnering, Sales, Purchasing and Logistics in Stockholm, Gothenburg, Mälardalen, Helsinki, Copenhagen, Oslo and Chicago.
Follow us:
LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram
We kindly but directly declinbe contact for direct sales of additional job advertisements, candidates etc. Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Addilon Professionals AB
(org.nr 559265-3603), http://www.addilon.se Jobbnummer
8334985