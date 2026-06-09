CAE Crash Safety Analysis Engineer
Avaron AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2026-06-09
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About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will join a team focused on how front and rear structures behave in both low- and high-speed crashes. In this role, you will use advanced finite element simulations to analyse and improve safety performance in future vehicles, working in an environment where virtual testing and physical results are closely connected.
You will collaborate with experienced engineers within front structure analysis and work closely with the engineering manager. The role suits you if you enjoy turning simulation data into clear engineering decisions and want to contribute to safer, better-performing vehicles in a technically demanding setting. It is an exciting opportunity to work with advanced CAE methods and influence safety development in a highly specialised automotive environment.
Job DescriptionYou will create and develop virtual simulation models within CAE for crash safety analysis.
You will run simulations and analyse results from both virtual and physical tests.
You will support the development of safety performance for future vehicles, with focus on front structure behaviour.
You will contribute to reaching legal, rating, and internal safety targets together with the team.
You will take part in developing technical solutions and numerical methods for crash analysis.
You will work closely with other engineers in the high-speed front structure area and share insights that improve modelling and analysis quality.
RequirementsMSc in Engineering.
Minimum 3 years of experience from CAE tools such as LS-Dyna, Ansa, and Meta Post.
Minimum 3 years of experience within CAE crash analysis.
Good analytical competence.
Fluent English, written and spoken.
You are comfortable working closely with others to achieve shared goals.
Ability to complete a background check covering education, employment history, identity, and citizenship verification.
Nice to haveKnowledge of a product development process within the automotive industry.
Experience from other OEMs in the CAE safety area.
Experience with TeamCenter, VisMockup, or Catia.
Skills in scripting languages such as Python, Matlab, or similar.
A structured way of working, with good documentation skills.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7880287-2044381". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Drottningtorget 5 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9955670