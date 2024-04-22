CAD Engineer
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Why do we exist?
Volvo group 's mission is to drive prosperity through sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. We want to be the most desired and successful transport solution provider in the world and operating in an area that is essential to change so that future generations can have a sustainable way of living. We are dedicated and determined to continue this journey as a leading company that are shaping the future of transportation and infrastructure solutions.
Who are we?
At CAB Aero devices we are developing exterior parts that mainly contribute to the aerodynamics of the truck. Our aim is to deliver components that fulfill all the feature requirements put on the component and deliver a superior customer product. We are responsible for the whole lifecycle of the products, from concept development to production start and maintenance of introduced parts.
What will you do?
We are looking for a skilled mechanical CAD engineer, who has mainly worked with plastic components in the Exterior area. You will work closely together with a lead engineer that is responsible for chassis fairings or air deflector on Volvo heavy duty trucks, in a team that is responsible for all aero devices.
In this role you will:
• Make detail design work in Catia V5.
• Make 2D-drawings and release CAD modules according to the company standard
• Secure progress and deliveries in different design stages within projects together with a small team, on- and off-site by managing part numbers, structure, and release administration in KOLA and PDM system
Catia V5 skills:
• Advanced structured part creation (Solid- and surface modeling).
• Modeling with respect to tooling (draft analysis, tool set up).
• Assembly analysis with respect to production assembly.
• Component optimization (weight-, strength-, process selection - and cost optimization).
• Fixation system part integration.
• Part- and complete system drawing creation.
Main tools besides Catia V5:
• Kola
• PDM link
• Jira
• Confluence
Who are you?
• You have a B.Sc. in Mechanical engineering or similar education or equivalent experience
• You have more than 3 years engineering experience of mechanical design from automotive industry
• Very skilled in CAD-design (Catia V5)
• Experience from working in a global environment with global teams
• Documented experience working with Agile principles
• You are self-sufficient, takes lead on own tasks and are also able to work/plan independently
• Self-driven with a proactive engagement.
• Proficient in English language
We are looking for a communicative person who plans, aligns and can focus on the highest priorities. You are service-minded and result oriented, you take ideas and implement them. You also speak and write fluently in English. Knowing our products FH, FM and FMX is a merit.
Curious and have some questions? Contact me!
Henrik Hagman, Manager Aero Devices, Henrik.hagman@volvo.com
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
