CAD Engineer
Hexicon AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Stockholm
2023-08-08
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hexicon AB i Stockholm
At Hexicon, we are all about innovative energy tech for a sustainable future. To reach our bright envision for the world, and the company, we need excellent people who share our goals. Right now, we are looking for a CAD Engineer. Are you that person?
WHOM WE WISH FOR
We would like someone who thrives by working in a fast-paced, small company with big ambitions. Qualities that we cherish are self-motivation, great collaboration skills, and a prestige-less mindset. We also strongly wish you are responsive to other people's input but also willing to teach colleagues about your experience.
WHAT WE CAN OFFER YOU
Hexicon operates in a field that is on the threshold to commercialization and it truly is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to become a part of this growing market. In addition to a challenging new job position with lots of freedom, we offer you an open and welcoming atmosphere -and great perks! Such as a generous health care allowance and five extra vacation days above the Swedish requirement.
Hexicon is also an equal-opportunity employer. We are an increasingly diverse group of individuals, united by a common mission, who inspires and motivates each other in driving Hexicon towards its goals. We always strive to become more diversified, so everyone is welcome to apply!
THE ROLE
As our CAD Engineer, you will be working closely with our technical team and project managers and you will report to the CTO.
As a CAD technician at Hexicon, you will generate surface and solid CAD models to support our project- and product development activities. You will be responsible for generating models using CAD software for further use input for numerical models of the design, illustrations, sketches, and arrangement drawings. You may be required to work as part of a team and individually on multiple parallel projects. To ensure success as a CAD technician, you should have the ability to work as part of a team and an interest to understand the technical aspects of multiple engineering disciplines.
To be successful in your role as our CAD Engineer, you should be up to date with software and other relevant technologies.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES ARE
• Meet and collaborate with engineers and designers for task description and
modeling input
• Input design specifications into the CAD software
• Create surface and solid CAD models according to specifications
• Work individually on CAD tasks as part of a larger technical team
YOU'LL NEED TO HAVE
• A Bachelor's degree in engineering or design
• Previous experience in CAD from studies or work
• Ability to independently read and generate technical drawings
• Basic understanding of mechanical engineering
• Ability to work as part of a team and individually on projects
• Excellent time management skills
• Fluency in English
• Strong communication skills
IT'S NICE IF YOU HAVE
• Experience working in Rhino and/or Autodesk Inventor, Creo, Fusion 360, Catia
GENERAL INFO
Type of employment: Full-time employment with 6 months probationary period
Location: Stockholm
Language: English is our corporate language, Swedish is considered a merit
ABOUT HEXICON
Hexicon is both an early project developer in floating wind energy for new global markets in deep water areas, and a technology provider of a patented floating wind design - the TwinWindTM. We believe that floating wind can be quickly deployed at scale to support the electrification of society at large. This envision is what motivates our work. To achieve our goals we need collaboration, coexistence, and innovation for our development, and teamwork. That is why we value different experiences and backgrounds. Together, we create a modern workplace based on freedom, responsibility, and diversity. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hexicon AB
(org.nr 556795-9894), https://www.hexicongroup.com Arbetsplats
Hexicon Kontakt
Niklas Hummel niklas.hummel@hexicongroup.com Jobbnummer
8012039