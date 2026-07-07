CAD Development Engineer to Ascilion AB
Qrios AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-07
, Solna
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, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
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Are you a highly driven development engineer looking to join a core product development team working on new technology and product platforms?
Ascilion is now recruiting a CAD Development Engineer to the company. The position is full-time and based in our headquartered office in Kista and we are looking for a new colleague to join the Engineering group at Ascilion.
At Ascilion we are singularly focused on solving one of medicine's big challenges: providing real-time access to molecular biomarkers. Ascilion's proprietary and industry leading microneedle technology enables quick, reliable, and painless access to molecular biomarkers. Our dermal interstitial fluid (dISF) sampling platform can be tailored towards virtually any analytical or sensor technology used within products intended for spot measurement or wearables.
In this role, you will be deeply involved from concept to tested product, with responsibility for CAD design, prototyping, and hands-on verification in the lab. You will work closely with members within team but also cross-functionally with dedicated and highly skilled colleagues across multiple disciplines.
This is an excellent opportunity for you to join a competent and friendly development team and a growing company with an exciting journey ahead. If this sounds interesting to you, please contact us using the details below!
We will interview candidates continuously for the position and welcome your application today.
Responsibilities
The CAD Development Engineer will be a core member of the new product development team at Ascilion. You will report directly to the CTO of the company.
Your main responsibilities will include:
Responsibility for CAD design of mechanical and integrated product systems
Driving design from concept through prototyping and manufacturing
Participating actively in testing, evaluation, and iterative product development
Working closely with experts across multiple disciplines including mechanics, electrochemistry, electronics, MEMS, regulatory & quality, manufacturing, and system development
Your Profile
Key qualifications for the position include:
MSc in Mechanical Engineering or similar
Expert-level SolidWorks capability, should effectively be able to teach it
Strong experience designing for manufacturing, especially injection molded parts
Strong understanding of tolerances, manufacturability, and rapid iteration
Experience with semiconductor manufacturing and MEMS structures is a strong plus
Experience with analog electronics design is a strong plus
PCB layout experience is a strong plus
We are looking for creative and analytical and structured CAD-professional who enjoys working in a highly dynamic and development environment. As a person, you are curious, problem-solving and solution-oriented, with a strong sense of ownership and accountability. You have strong execution focus as well as strong communication and collaboration skills. You enjoy testing what has been designed and believe that great products are created when top experts from different disciplines work closely together.
At Ascilion, you will have the opportunity to make an impact not only in your own area of responsibility, but also on the development of the company as a whole.
About Ascilion
Ascilion was founded in 2012 with a mission to solve the problem of sampling dermal interstitial fluid in an efficient and pain-free way. A team of engineers with deep experience in MEMS technology and microfluidics took on the challenge of solving what turned out to be a very complex problem.
We exist to bridge the worlds of precision engineering and biomarker science, creating innovative microneedle technologies that make dISF accessible, reliable, and painless; empowering researchers, clinicians, and companies to unlock the full potential of health monitoring and diagnostics.
We are currently in a very exciting expansion phase where we grow all aspects of the organization from R&D to sales. Our customer base is increasing with numerous close collaborations in Europe, the US and Asia. Come, join our journey!
To learn more about us please visit, www.ascilion.com
For more information about this position, please contact:
Krishan Johansson Haque, PhD
Sr Recruitment Consultant, QRIOS Life Science & Engineering
T: 0720701653
E: krishan.johansson-haque@qrios.se Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2027-01-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8033225-2091238". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Qrios AB
(org.nr 556599-5999), https://karriar.qrios.se
Vasagatan 7 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9996059