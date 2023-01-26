Cabin Crew
Sunclass Airlines ApS Danmark filial Sverige / Kabinpersonaljobb / Stockholm Visa alla kabinpersonaljobb i Stockholm
2023-01-26
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sunclass Airlines ApS Danmark filial Sverige i Stockholm
We are looking for someone who wants to give our guests a comfortable journey based on safety, quality and service. Various working hours and an environment where the week often changes. We fly to the sun every day all year.
We are looking for someone with a twinkle in the eye and a good and positive personality. You must have good cooperation skills and a genuine sense of service. In order to thrive in the job, you must be flexible and have a calm and friendly appearance.
Base of employment : Stockholm, Oslo, Göteborg or Malmö.
Qualifications:
Minimum 18 years
Minimum height 162 cm
Pure criminal record
Good health. Must pass medical approval including drug test
Swimming skills minimum 200 meters
Danish, Norwegian or Swedish as native language and good knowledge and understanding to the other Scandinavian languages
Fluent in English
Completed higher education or service work experience.
We can offer:
An exiting job in the biggest travel group in the Nordics
A vibrant working environment and good colleges
Competitive employment conditions
Our cabin crew education for 5 weeks. Starts in mid april.
Fulltime contract employment after passed course and until the end of September 2023.
We are looking forward to receive your application. Please apply as soon as possible - we are recruiting consecutively.
Read more about Sunclass Airlines at: www.sunclassairlines.dk/no/se Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sunclass Airlines ApS Danmark filial Sverige
(org.nr 516412-0783), https://se.sunclassairlines.dk/jobba-for-oss/lediga-tjanster
Rålambsvägen 17 (visa karta
)
112 56 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
7384912