CA Plex Developer
2023-09-26
Agria is today the market leader in the Nordic region for pet and animal insurance and our goal is to be market leader in Europe. Some of the qualities that have taken us this far are the spirit of innovation, fast mobility, and our great focus on the customer. To become largest in Europe and to expand our dominance in the Nordic market, we are building a business-agile organization. We combine IT and business to be able to act quickly and be more innovative, with high quality for a long time to come.
What we offer
Working as a senior CA Plex developer with us means working agile, based on the SAFe framework. You will play a key role in the transition of our existing insurance system as well as building the next generation of future-proof and agile business systems. We think it's about:
• BizOps - Value measurement, Evaluation, Requirement traceability, Transparency
• TestOps - Test driven development (TDD, BDD, ATDD, ...), Test data management (TDM)
• DevOps - CI/CD, Automation, Safety, Traceability
• Agile architecture - interchangeable architecture, infrastructure as code, etc.
• Model based patterns for decoupling - DDD, Clean Architecture, Clean Code, etc.
However our current core system does not support the patterns described above, but we think that deep knowledge about existing technology and architecture is crucial for us to be successful in the transition. Current technologies, with openness for new technological trends and innovations:
• CA Plex
• IBMi
• IBM DB2
• Browser/SPA, Android, IOS
• API, REST, WebSocket
• Azure cloud
• On-prem solutions, Docker, OpenShift
• .Net Core, .Net 6
• JavaScript, TypeScript
You will work with people who have an extensive experience of successful agile development projects, test-driven development, model-based architecture, requirements management and more. We are convinced that success comes from having fun at work!
Who are you?
We believe that you are a person who is driven by constantly improving yourself and your team, in terms of delivery ability and quality. You thrive on a team-based approach and understand that it is a prerequisite for success. We think that you are a person with deep knowledge in our technology stack used in the core system of today, but also want to learn new technologies and ways of working. And. of course, you share our love and passion for animals.
We see that you have longer experience of several of the following:
• CA Plex
• IBMi
• IBM DB2
• Insurance claims processes and systems
And are eager to take on other parts, such as:
• Test driven development, both for backend and frontend
• Software patterns, like DDD, Clean Architecture, SOLID, etc.
• DevOps/CI/CD
• Frontend solutions like SPA, npm, API, WebSocket
• Backend solutions like API, Message Broker, SQL, NoSql
• Cloud solutions in Azure
• Docker on-prem
• .Net Core
• Web security, like OAuth, Input validation, OWASP
• ORM frameworks
• BI/DW/DataLake/Analysis
Experience of one or several of the techniques above is advantageous.
