C++ SW developer Autosar specialist
Blue Eye AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-01-20
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Blue Eye AB i Göteborg
, Vänersborg
eller i hela Sverige
Blue Eye offers creative solutions through engineering expertise. We carry our experience and knowledge with the best professionals in different disciplines to offer optimal solutions to our clients.
As an employee or a sub-contractor, working within the Blue Eye family, we encourage you to share your ideas and experiences. This enables our teams to increase their knowledge and deliver high quality product development as well as strengthen our competitiveness as a company.
Jobs within Infotainment domain.
Telematics Electronic Module within infotainment ECU.
Description
We are looking for an external consultant to work onsite with our Automotive R&D client in Lindholmen, Gothenburg.
You will develop software for the next generation of our clients products that uses an embedded Android Linux system. You will have the opportunity to work with all parts of the software stack for the purpose of generating a great user experience to our customers. We expect you to enjoy learning new technical domains, be self-driven and be able to challenge yourself to gain the experience you need to solve the tasks at hand.
Tasks
Main target develop new C++ code for infotainment platform.
Qualifications
C++ Software developers with Autosar, ASPICE or ISO26262 knowledge and experience to support our journey towards the mobility of tomorrow.
- Previous experience from SW development projects within automotive industry.
- Good knowledge in Autosar, ASPICE or ISO26262 is a must
- Approximately 5 years of experience from automotive requirements and handling.
- It is meritorious if you have experience in Jenkins, Gerrit or QNX
- Experience from ISO26262 or other safety standard.
- Strong skills in Modern C++ programming and patterns.
- General experience of middleware's and Adaptive Autosar in particular.
- Experience developing code and performance optimization for Linux and/or QNX.
- Experience of build systems both for code and platform (cmake).
Terms
As a Blue Eye employee, you are not just one of many, you 'll be part of our family.
We believe that the happier you are at your work, the better performance you 'll have. We achieve this through constantly and carefully listening to the needs of each of our employees.
For Blue Eye the most important thing is our employees, therefore we give constant training in different topics, as well as constantly looking for benefits that actively increase employee satisfaction.
We always have challenging assignments waiting for skilled and dedicated engineers, so we invite you to join the team and be part of our family. Ersättning
According to agreement Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "2023/1". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Blue Eye AB
(org.nr 556985-5520) Arbetsplats
In Vehicle Infotainment, Telematics Jobbnummer
7366385