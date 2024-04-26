C++ SW Developer
We are a global, multi-national team looking for a C++ Software Developer who wants to join our journey of developing state-of-the-art surgical training simulators.
At Surgical Science, we value curiosity and innovation. In a world of rapid change, we are a stable and growing organization. We are on a mission to bring state-of-the-art surgical training simulators to healthcare professionals, allowing efficient training without putting patients at risk. We invite you to be part of this exciting journey.
The role
In this role, you will be working in our Angiography or Ultrasound team based in Israel, but you will work from our HQ here in Gothenburg, Sweden.
With your C++ skills you will be creating realistic simulations in a global, distributed team. You will be working with our huge C++ code base involving simulation engines, computer graphics and robotics. Together with your team you will be enabling efficient training of healthcare professionals in the use of c imaging devices.
Your profile
We think you are a self-driven, results-oriented individual with a curious mindset. You enjoy working in a project oriented and multi-cultural environment in a global team. You don 't mind taking a holistic approach while coding and you persevere when it comes to solving problems. We believe you enjoy working independently and that you are comfortable working with complex code bases, and like building solutions together with brilliant colleagues. You are not afraid of reaching out to others when facing complex challenges and are open to and generous in sharing your knowledge with others.
To succeed in this role, we think you have:
2+ years of experience in C++.
An interest in and knowledge of computer graphics technologies.
A degree in computer science, software engineering or equivalent.
A professional level of English.
It is beneficial if you also have any of the following:
Experience with game and physics engines (e.g., Unreal, Unity, PhysX or similar).
Experience in JIRA, GIT, GitHub.
Experience in Windows development environment, Visual Studio.
Experience in WPF, C#, XAML.
Experience in OpenGL, DirectX (hlsl, glsl).
Experience with agile methodologies.
Surgical Science as an employer
Surgical Science is a stable and profitable company operating in a growing market. We are a global and continuously expanding organization, with offices all around the world including Tel Aviv, Seattle, Gothenburg, and Stockholm.
We cultivate an environment where all employees can influence and contribute with their own experience and knowledge. We value growth and development among our employees, and you will get the chance to be a part of a welcoming and open team and contribute with your creativity. We live by our values respect, curiosity, and perseverance.
