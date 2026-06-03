C++ Software Developer
Surgical Science Sweden AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-06-03
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Surgical Science is a global organisation and leading provider of medical training simulations and software solutions. Surgical Science is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.
Together with healthcare partners and customers in more than 90 countries, we enhance patient safety and healthcare outcomes through evidence-based, state-of-the-art simulation technology that improves clinical proficiency and performance - enabling safe and effective training without putting patients at risk.
Our solutions are used by medical training centres, universities, hospitals, and the medical device industry for practice, assessment, and certification.
With offices in Gothenburg (HQ), Stockholm, Tel Aviv, Cleveland, Cardiff, and Shenzhen, we are a fast-growing and stable organisation in a rapidly evolving world. We foster a hybrid work culture that supports onsite and remote collaboration across teams and time zones.
The role
As a Software Developer in our team, you'll dive into a large C++ codebase and work with our proprietary 3D engine and physics engine to build lifelike simulators for healthcare professionals.
Collaborating with team members across different locations, you'll refine and develop advanced medical simulations with realistic 3D graphics, soft-body dynamics, VR integration, and custom hardware integration, including robotics.
Your profile
We think you are a self-driven, results-oriented professional with a curious mindset. You take a holistic approach to coding and persevere in solving problems. You enjoy working independently, are comfortable working with complex code bases, and like building solutions together with brilliant colleagues. You are generous in sharing your knowledge with others and reaching out when needed.
To succeed in this role, we think you have:
2+ years of experience in C++ and a solid foundation in linear algebra and 3D mathematics.
Worked with Git/GitHub & agile methodologies.
Experience developing real-time or performance-critical applications.
Experience with Windows development environments and Visual Studio.
A degree in computer science, software engineering, or equivalent.
A professional level of English.
It is beneficial if you also have any of the following:
Prior knowledge of graphics rendering APIs such as Vulkan or DirectX.
Experience with game and physics engines or related frameworks (e.g. Unreal, Unity, PhysX, Cuda, or similar).
Experience in Dev tools such as JIRA, Jenkins, CMake, TeamCity, etc.
Experience in VR Development, haptics & shader programming.
Experience in additional programming languages, preferably C# & Python.
A passion for programming and crafting robust, maintainable, and high-performance code.
Experience with AI-assisted coding tools and workflow.
Why choose us?
Be part of a team developing the next-gen medical simulators with life-like graphics, world-leading haptics feedback and cutting-edge physics simulations
Collaborate with a multidisciplinary team of highly experienced developers, UX designers, medical experts, and product specialists to push the boundaries of realism and interactivity in simulation-based learning.
Work in an environment where your creativity, passion and ideas truly matter, and help shape products that train healthcare professionals and ultimately contribute to better patient outcomes.
Take ownership of meaningful technical challenges, from architecture and performance optimization to user experience and device integration, with a high degree of influence over technical decisions, product direction, and engineering practices.
Benefits:
🌍 Global environment (English as primary language)
💻 Hybrid work
⌚️ Flexible working hours
🏩 Optional Private healthcare
💚 Wellness allowance (Friskvårdsbidrag)
🚲 Optional bicycle lease
Surgical Science as an employer
Surgical Science is a global and continuously expanding organisation. You will be part of a dynamic, creative environment where we make sure to allow all employees to influence and contribute with their own unique experiences and knowledge.
Guided by our core values - curiosity, respect, and perseverance - we strive to empower our people by recognising their strengths, supporting their growth, and creating opportunities to make a real impact.
We invite you to join us on this exciting and meaningful journey - to shape the future of medical training and improve care for patients around the world.
Apply today!
If you think you would fit our fantastic team and enjoy our work environment, apply as soon as possible as recruitment is ongoing. Let us meet and work out together whether we are a match! We kindly request that you apply with a CV in English. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Surgical Science Sweden AB
(org.nr 556544-8783), https://surgicalscience.com/
Drakegatan 7A (visa karta
)
412 50 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Surgical Science Jobbnummer
9946346