C++ Software Developer
2025-07-23
About the organisation
Surgical Science is a leading provider of medical simulation training and software solutions. Together with healthcare partners and customers worldwide, we enhance patient safety and healthcare outcomes through evidence-based simulation to improve clinical proficiency and performance.
Job Summary
You will be part of a global team where most of your team members will be remote. Together with the team, you will enable efficient training of healthcare professionals in the use of imaging devices. Your responsibilities include:
Using C++, you will develop and refine advanced medical simulations with realistic 3D graphics and soft-body dynamics.
Collaborate with a global team, mostly remote but also on-site
Together with the team, you will be working with leading medical manufacturers to shape future training solutions.
This role will be based in Gothenburg, Sweden (hybrid).
Your profile
To succeed in this role, we are seeking not only technical competence but a person who can fit in our diverse team culture.
Must have requirements:
Professional work experience with C++.
You enjoy working in a project-oriented, multicultural environment within a global remote team.
You work well independently while also enjoying being part of a collaborative team.
You are not afraid to reach out to others when facing complex challenges and are open to sharing your knowledge generously.
A degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or an equivalent field.
An interest in and knowledge of 3D graphics technologies.
Professional-level English and strong communication skills.
Nice to have:
Experience with game engines (e.g., Unity, Unreal Engine, Godot or similar).
Knowledge of soft-body physics theory and algorithms.
Basic mathematical knowledge such as linear algebra
Experience in JIRA, GIT, WPF.
You are are comfortable in defining technical requirements, performing code reviews, unit tests to release staging.
Experience with agile methodologies.
Surgical Science as an employer
We are a fast-growing global organization with offices in Gothenburg, Stockholm, the US, the UK, Israel and China. Our diverse and multicultural workplace embraces both onsite and remote team members, fostering a hybrid work environment.
We believe in empowering our employees, valuing their unique experiences and knowledge, and encouraging them to make a meaningful impact. Growth and development are at the heart of our culture, and you'll be part of a welcoming, open team where your creativity is valued.
Guided by our core values-respect, curiosity, and perseverance-we strive to create an environment where everyone can thrive and contribute to our shared success.
Application deadline: 2025-08-22
E-mail: games.panprakrong@surgicalscience.com
This is a full-time position.
Surgical Science Sweden AB (org.nr 556544-8783), https://surgicalscience.com/
9435137