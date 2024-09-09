C#/.Net Developer
2024-09-09
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
We are on the lookout for a talented and seasoned Senior C#/.NET Developer to become a part of our team, working together to create innovative software solutions with the most advanced technologies available.
About us
Synteda AB specializes in helping companies effectively embrace the era of artificial intelligence and computer vision. By delivering innovative solutions, we empower businesses to take full advantage of the vast possibilities presented by these cutting-edge technologies. We firmly believe in the potential of AI and computer vision to benefit society, and we're committed to leveraging our expertise to facilitate businesses in their journey towards this exciting new era. Our close collaboration with top universities in Sweden enables us to work with clients across a broad range of industry fields.
We're actively engaged in developing several unique products and solutions, using a work process that we call "dream-innovate-create." This approach involves subjecting our ideas to rigorous scrutiny and feasibility testing, using agile methodologies to refine our solutions until we've achieved a full-scale product.
We're proud to have a core team of highly qualified experts who excel at providing assessment services to identify business challenges and develop customized algorithms to overcome them. We're guided by our commitment to ethical awareness, curiosity, transparency, respect, participation and science.
As we continue to grow, we're actively seeking talented developers to join our team of experts. If you're passionate about advanced technologies and want to be part of an exciting and dynamic organization, we encourage you to apply today.
What are we looking for?
We are looking for a skilled Senior C#/.NET Developer with extensive experience in building high-quality software solutions who has a strong background in the latest technologies. The ideal candidate will possess excellent problem-solving skills, a commitment to producing top-notch code, and the ability to work effectively within a team.
Responsibilities
Design, develop, and maintain high-performance, scalable, and secure applications using C# and .NET technologies.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to gather requirements and ensure that software solutions meet business needs.
Optimize existing code, identify bottlenecks, and implement performance improvements.
Provide technical leadership and mentor junior developers, sharing best practices and promoting a culture of continuous improvement.
Participate in code reviews, ensuring adherence to coding standards and principles.
Required skills
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science or a related field.
5+ years of experience in software development using C# and .NET technologies.
Strong understanding of object-oriented programming, design patterns, and SOLID principles.
Proficiency in .NET Core, ASP.NET, MVC, Web API, and Entity Framework.
Experience with front-end technologies, such as JavaScript, Angular, React, or Vue.js, is a plus.
Familiarity with agile development methodologies, such as Scrum or Kanban.
Excellent problem-solving skills, attention to detail, and a commitment to producing high-quality code.
Strong communication skills and the ability to work effectively within a team environment.
Experience of agile development methodologies.
Fluency in English, both spoken and written, is required.
Proficiency in Swedish is a plus.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Synteda AB
(org.nr 559179-3178), https://synteda.com Jobbnummer
8886869