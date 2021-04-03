C# .Net Core Developer - Northab AB - Elektronikjobb i Stockholm
C# .Net Core Developer
Northab AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm
2021-04-03

Northab is looking for C# .Net Core Developer to our customer

have a strong need for strengthening the engineering area with C# .NET Core Developer with Cloud & DevOps mindset

In the role of .NET CORE Software Engineer, you will work in one of their web development teams focusing on orchestrating workflows for an e-commerce site with self-service management, in an AWS Cloud based application and a complex IT-telecom infrastructure with many dependencies.

An important part of the role is to build, optimize and be responsible for the application, from the infrastructure to a scalable high performing application.

Close communication and collaboration are needed with multiple teams connecting to the whole system around this team's specific application that orchestrates workflows between different applications and microservices. Data models and relationships is important to understand.

To succeed in the role, you are structured and highly committed in what you do. You understand the value of continuous improvement and challenging status quo. You are a driven, self-motivated, communicative. You are a responsible, respectful team player willing to jump in where is needed for the team and ultimately the company to succeed.

In order for you to thrive in this role, you need to be passionate about building great products that people love. Our client value a "can-do mentality", but where you are still not afraid to ask questions and seek assistance from colleagues. You will contribute to all stages of the product life-cycle: Design, implementation, testing, releasing and operation.

Required:

Write clean, scalable code using C# and .Net Core.

Excellent troubleshooting and communication skills with attention to details.

DevOps as natural part of who you are.

AWS (Mainly: Cloudformation,Lambda, CloudWatch, SNS/SQS).

SQL and NoSQL.

Vue JS

TDD or DDD.

Serve as an expert on applications and provide technical support.

Used to work within a highly distributed IT stack (REST).

Knowledge on how to design easy to use front-end api's.

Working in autonomous agile team.

Preferred:

Git

Jenkins

REST/GraphQL

AWS technologies

Previous experience of orchestrating TM Forum api's.

BEM

DynamoDb

Amazon ElastiCache

Start: ASAP

Duration: 2021-12-31 with strong possibility for prolongation.

Location: Stockholm (Remote until Covid-19 situation changes, but in Sweden)

Work load: 100%

Working language: English

