C++ Developer with 2+ years minimum of experience
2023-09-12
Your role
As a software developer at EyeTee you will work with our clients to build high-quality software using modern technologies and methods.
Responsibilities
Build mission-critical high-quality software products. Shape the architecture and software products. Build C++ software components that follow industry-standard design patterns, development methodologies, and deployment models. Provide technical leadership. Collaborate with other developers and programmers throughout the development process
Basic Qualifications
Bachelor's degree or higher in computer science, computer engineering, electrical engineering, math, scientific or any other technical discipline. Fluent in and passionate about modern C++ (C++11 and higher, STL, Boost, Clang, MSVC). 2+ years of experience in software development. Interest and ability to learn new technologies as needed
Preferred Qualifications
Deep understanding of objected-oriented programming and design principles. Good understanding of algorithms and design patterns. Experience with different programming paradigms. Track record of problem-solving and technical innovation. The ability to take initiative and to work independently and in a team.Experience with distributed systems.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-12
E-post: moustaffa@eye-tee.se Arbetsgivarens referens
