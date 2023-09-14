C Developer To Incoax Networks
2023-09-14
As part of our ongoing growth, we're seeking a highly-skilled C Developer to join our talented team. In this role, you will take ownership for building a new software and contribute to cutting-edge projects in a dynamic, collaborative work culture. It you want to have a large amount of responsibility and be challenged technically, then this is the right opportunity for you!
YOUR NEW CHALLENGE
Our organizational style is informal and collaborative, and you will have plenty of opportunities to work closely together with people from all parts of the company with the sole purpose of supplying our customers with the best possible offerings.
You will play a key role in developing and optimizing a new high-performance software solution for one of our products. This means working with new development and participate in a broad software development lifecycle, from coding to testing and deployment. You will work in a small team with a System Architect and other SW engineers from InCoax. Some of your other responsibilities:
Develop clean, maintainable, and efficient code in the C programming language and Linux environment
Implement programs that handle packet manipulation, interpretation, and forwarding
Troubleshoot and debug software issues to ensure optimal performance and reliability
Work with open-source projects and navigate through documentation
Stay updated with industry trends and emerging technologies
Collaborate with external consultants
The position is based in either Lund or Gävle. There may be limited traveling to customers, partners and our office in Lund/Gävle.
YOU ARE
Being a person with a keen interest in technology and an entrepreneurial mindset will make you successful in this role. We are an innovative company and an understanding of product development is important. Good writing and communication skills are needed as you will collaborate with external partners and colleagues. Other valued traits are to be quality-focused with an Agile Mindset, confident in your expertise and comfortable in leading technology forward.
We are looking for an experienced individual in implementing programs and writing clean and concise code. You quickly grasp larger systems and understand a significant amount of code. You bring several years of experience of C development on Linux and experience of Linux kernel development. Knowledge of networking (VLAN, QoS, Ethernet), and tools such as Git/Gitlab and Jenkins is needed. Ideally, you have worked on Ethernet and Layer 2-level tasks in Linux.
Experience of below is considered meritorious:
OpenVSwitch
Netconf/YANG with sysrepo, libnetconf, and netopeer
OpenWrt and its build system and buildroot
Marvell switches
OUR SOLUTION
Fiber networks are being installed in streets at a rapid pace, but the cost and complexity of connecting buildings and apartments with high-speed, high-bandwidth services represents the Last Mile Challenge. Full fiber deployment is an expensive undertaking. Therefore, it makes sense to use the free capacity in existing coaxial networks without the need to install fiber in the buildings or apartments. InCoax provides solutions for customers to reach Gigabit internet speeds in a smart and cost-efficient way.
WANT TO LEARN MORE?
We are collaborating with Nexer Recruit regarding this recruitment. Please contact recruitment consultant Artan Bitiqi at artan.bitiqi@nexergroup.com
, or call +46 723 61 28 44 should you want to learn more about the position. We are looking forward to hearing from you!
INCOAX NETWORKS AS AN EMPLOYER
InCoax Networks AB (publ) is innovating the future of broadband access. We provide the next generation of smart and sustainable networking products and solutions to the world's leading telecom and broadband service providers. InCoax has it 's headquarter in Lund, Sweden, and a development & operations unit in Gävle.
