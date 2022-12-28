C++ Developer to eBike Display Team
Company Description
At Bosch, we shape the future by inventing high-quality technologies and services that spark enthusiasm and enrich people's lives. Our promise to our associates is rock-solid: we grow together, we enjoy our work, and we inspire each other. Join in and feel the difference.
Bosch R&D Center Lund stands for modern development in cutting edge technology in the areas of connectivity, security, mobility solutions and AI. We are growing rapidly and looking for people to join us on our mission to become the Bosch Group's 1st address for secure connected mobility solutions. We are working on a range of interesting projects, with a particular focus on software development for the automotive industry, electrical bicycles and Internet of Things.
Job Description
You will become part of a development team implementing award winning eBike displays. As an Embedded C++ Developer in our team, you will design, integrate, and debug software for a range of display products for the Bosch eBike System. You will also be part of creative and innovative activities for the eBike System together with other eBike components.
The team is involved throughout the development process, from HW evaluation to maintenance mode. We work in an agile way and are in close collaboration with our dedicated test team on site.
Bosch is in the forefront when it comes to eBike Systems and the eBike teams in Lund cover hardware, mechanics and software for a range of eBike displays as well as the connect module. Lund are also part of the development of the smartphone applications for the eBike systems.
Qualifications
A successful candidate must be a team player with strong social skills as well as a cross-functional mindset, e.g., software-hardware-test. You have a strong drive, and a "can do" positive attitude. You take ownership of assignments and are keen to deliver on-time. Furthermore, you are motivated to continuously learn as well as being keen to share your knowledge with your colleagues.
Essential skills and experience:
Master/Bachelor in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering or similar.
Experience of:
C++ programming (v. 20 preferably)
RTOS (e.g Free RTOS) systems
Developing efficient code for systems with limited resources e.g. small memory footprint.
Integration and debugging of sub-systems and peripherals.
Agile SW development
Experience of merit:
Relevant experience of software development on embedded systems.
Touch GFX, Qt, LVGL or other graphical frameworks,
CAN-FD
Vector tools
C programming skills
Atlassian tool suite.
Additional Information
Bosch offers you:
Flexibility in your work- work time and working from home
An agile development environment that is trust-based
Room for creativity and initiatives
Internal and external training opportunities as well as continuous learning
Internal career opportunities
Collective agreement
Benefits and services: health checks, employee discounts, sports and health opportunities, wellness contribution, work-life balance
Easy access to local public transport, urban infrastructures, rural surroundings, and catering facilities
Why choose Bosch:
In 2022, for the third year in a row, Bosch have received the "World's Best Employer" award from Forbes/Statista, ranking us among the top 3% of the world's most attractive employers.
At Bosch we believe that diversity is our strength. We look at diversity in gender, generation, nationalities, and culture as our advantage. We believe mixed teams to be more successful because they utilize the potential offered by different perspectives and solution strategies. We therefore promote mixed teams at all levels and draw on the entire talent pool. Så ansöker du
