C++ developer to Agile Content!
2023-11-02
Behind the scenes of everything we stream and watch on TV, there is someone who has written thousands of lines of code to make it appear on your screen. A leading player in this field in Sweden is Agile Content, who is now in need of a C++ developer to help develop an Automatic Speech Recognition function to the subtitles on your screen. If you want to be a part of this journey, apply for the position today!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Agile Content is a leading provider of digital TV/OTT and video delivery services, offering a competitive portfolio of scalable products, SaaS applications, and cloud-based services for telecom and media companies. Their goal is to transform how digital TV and film are consumed, experienced, and delivered through high-quality, cost-effective, and customer-centric TV services. With a presence in 25 countries, headquartered in Bilbao, Spain, and more than 300 experienced video specialists, the company serves over 50 million connected households worldwide. Agile Content recently acquired the leading Swedish video distributor, Edgeware; global WiFi solution provider, Fon; and Portuguese Android management specialist, WeTek.
You will be part of an experienced team at Edgeware currently working on a project involving Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR). This means you will be processing audio streams from videos and using a trained Machine Learning model to translate it into text. Currently, there are two individuals who have been working at Edgeware for over ten years, so you will bring a fresh perspective and a lot of energy to the team!
The assignment will begin as a consulting assignment through Academic Work, guaranteed until the end of the year. After that, there are plans for an extension, and the ambition is for you to potentially have a permanent position, but it is not something we can guarantee yet.
You are offered
• A developmental position at a high-tech company
• A consulting manager who will support you throughout the assignment
• Opportunity for extension and a long-term position
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Has work experience in programming C++ in the back-end
• Has previous experience programming C++ in Linux
• Are able to work from the office here in Stockholm
• Languages: Fluent in English
• Education: Computer Science, Systems Science, or similar Engineering masters degree
It is meritorious if you have
• Language: Swedish
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Cooperative
• Problem solver
• Quality-oriented
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Ersättning
