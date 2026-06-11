C++ Developer Perception Sensors

Integro Consulting AB / Datajobb / Göteborg
2026-06-11


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Skilled C++ Developer
We are looking for a highly skilled C++ Developer with experience from working with perception sensors such as camera, radar etc. You will be part of an innovative and driven team working with new technology within the automotive industry.
Personal Skills Required:
• You are a team player who is open to supporting, learning and exploring new areas and techniques.
• You are communicative and can easily collaborate and create a network
• you are analytical and result-oriented with a can-do mentality
spirit.
• You have strong problem-solving skills and have a passion for innovation and a desire to push boundaries
• Fluent in English both spoken and written
• A supportive and curious team player
Experience Required:
• Minimum 5 years of experience working with:
- C++ Development within ADAS and perception sensors; Camera, radar, lidar etc.
• Linux
- Real-time systems
• Experience from sensor data (camera, radar, lidar, object lists)
• Sensor fusion, tracking, signal processing, statistics or similar
• Git, bitbucket
• Classic/adaptive Autosar
- Agile software development
• Driving license B and/or C is a plus

Additional info:
We schedule interviews on a rolling basis so do not wait until end date.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-11
E-post: work@integroconsulting.se

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "C++ Developer Perception".

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Integro Consulting AB (org.nr 559307-4866)
Herkulesgatan 1K (visa karta)
417 03  GÖTEBORG

Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort.

Arbetsplats
Göteborg

Jobbnummer
9960506

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