C/c++ Telecommunication Developer To Alten Gothenburg
2022-12-15
We at ALTEN Gothenburg are looking for driven and eager programmers that are excited about developing new technology within 5G!
To fit in this position, we would like to see that you are diligent, professional, and taking initiative. In the role of telecommunication developer at ALTEN, you will work as a consultant with one of our major international clients, with the aim to develop 5G network products. Mainly the development is made in C ++ and C.
The assignment concerns the development of a 5G baseband stack which varies dependent on level and layer. The coding is primary in C/C++ but will depend on the layer and the testing at various levels. Furthermore, the assignment will involve adding new additions, and enhancements, troubleshooting, integrating new and already existing features, and writing end-to-end test cases.
KEY QUALIFICATIONS:
Relevant University degree.
Experience in C/C ++ programming.
Knowledge of working in Linux.
MERITORIOUS QUALIFICATIONS:
Experience of PHY.
Experience in PDCP, RLC, and/or MAC.
Experience with RRC messaging.
Working in the Telecommunication industry.
What ALTEN can offer you
Every employee is equally valuable in the success of ALTEN! We are driven by making people grow and develop, which is why we offer you the opportunity to work with what you are truly passionate about. At ALTEN, we have a broad range of assignments at most of the leading companies in Sweden in several different sectors, to make it possible for your wishes to come true. We offer both national and international opportunities and together with your coaching manager, you build your career path, so you constantly are able to develop and achieve your goals and dreams!
As a consultant at ALTEN, you will get the genuine team feeling at your assignment but also a wonderful togetherness at ALTEN. Through our different internal networks, such as ALTEN Sports, Women@ALTEN, and ALTEN Innovation you will get the opportunity to drive topics and activities that are close to your heart, together with your colleagues. All activities are of course optional. Work-life balance is our top priority. We also have a collective agreement and other benefits like Pension, Insurance, and Wellness grants.
If you have any questions, please contact HR business partner Rebecca Malmborg at rebecca.malmborg@alten.se
