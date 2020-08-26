C/C++ Engineer to Tobii Pro - Tobii Pro AB - Datajobb i Danderyd

Tobii Pro AB / Datajobb / Danderyd
2020-08-26

Tobii Pro is world's leading provider of eye tracking research solutions and now we are looking for an experienced and driven C/C++ Expert!

Tobii Pro Glasses is a wearable eye tracking system used by researchers in a wide range of fields such as Psychology, Neuroscience, Marketing, Sports, UX, Manufacturing and Education giving the possibility to give deeper insights into human behavior.

The role and responsibilities

You will be working in a cross functional team of algorithm and firmware developers, project managers, system engineers, electrical, optical, and mechanical engineers and QA engineers that enjoy collaborating, learning, improving and most of all delivering solutions that help our customers reach their goals.

You will play an important role in the development of application software and drivers for peripherals and customizations of the Debian system used in our Glasses line of products.

You will primarily:
Maintain and develop system software in C and C++ for Debian based embedded product.
Lead system architecture discussions
Subject own code to reviews and perform reviews or other team members code
Collaborate with production and external partners to develop support tools and solutions for special needs.

We are looking for someone with
5+ years' experience in C and C++ developer.
Expert knowledge of Debian and best practices in that environment (D-BUS, Glib, GObjects, GStreamer)
Significant experience with camera and other peripheral driver development for Linux.
MScs or similar.

If you on top of this have knowledge of WebRTC that is a big plus!

To be successful in this role we believe that you are a curious person open to new ideas on improvements and solutions. You believe that being quality conscious is a key ingredient in any task.

This team is all about creating great things together and we hope you are too!

Apply today!

Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-09-25