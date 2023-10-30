C/C++ Embedded Software Developer
The embedded systems department at ALTEN Lund wants to get to know you who are an embedded C/C++ developer!
Both junior and senior developers are welcome to apply, as we are looking for people to join our in-house team and customer assignments. Besides having the right skills for the job, we are looking for people who are positive and outgoing, eager to learn, and keen on delivering results, and creating a positive footprint wherever you go. We would also like to see that you are a team player with good communication skills and have the ability to create and maintain good relationships with colleagues and clients. You are passionate and have a genuine interest in technology, want to contribute and be a part of ALTEN's success story.
We see that you have a B.Sc or M.Sc in Computer Engineering, Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, Embedded Systems, or equivalent education. Followed by some experience in embedded software development.
YOUR PROFILE:
Experience in developing embedded software in C or C++.
Experience working in a modern software environment with embedded Linux and tools like GIT/Gerrit/Jenkins.
Experience with agile mindset and methodologies.
Experience with Python and other scripting languages is a bonus.
WHAT WE CAN OFFER YOU
At ALTEN, every individual is equally valuable in building tomorrow's world today. We meet future challenges by supporting our clients' projects and enabling our people to reach their full potential. We do so by offering technological challenges, fulfilling opportunities, inspiring togetherness, and the possibility to contribute to a sustainable future.
We are convinced that your development is driven by your passion. By being active in several different industries, we can offer a wide range of assignments and an opportunity to influence both the world around you and your own development. With coaching leadership, our leaders will guide you in the right direction. We also offer personalized training opportunities through your individual training budget, which you can use in our internal ALTEN Academy or on external courses.
At ALTEN, there are numerous opportunities to join an inspiring togetherness and do what you enjoy, together with your colleagues. During our Tech Weeks, you get to hear what your colleagues are working on and have a chance to share your own experiences. We have several internal networks, such as ALTEN Sports and Women@ALTEN, where you are given the opportunity to get active with your colleagues or pursue issues and topics that you are passionate about.
At ALTEN, we think it's important to have a balance between work and spare time, which is why we offer three extra days off a year. We have a collective agreement and offer benefits like pension, insurances and wellness grants.
