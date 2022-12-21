C/C++ developer to Jönköping
Capgemini Engineering in Sweden is growing, and we are currently building up our new team in Jönköping. Do you have any experience as a C/C++ Developer? Then we are interested in talking to you!
At Capgemini Engineering, we build our business on competent employees and always deliver our commitments with high quality. Our overall business plan is based on leveraging Capgemini's international approach and engineering spirit; a strength when we build the "small office", where everyone has a clear place. For those who join the team early, there are great development opportunities in a flexible work environment.
An important aspect of being a consultant at Capgemini Engineering is the ability to switch between different industries and/or projects internally and globally. This gives us the opportunity to help you develop your skills and expertise in the best possible way. We always encourage our engineers to be transparent about the technologies they want to work with. With that in mind, we can tailor your position within our team to match your career path. As a consultant with us, you have a great opportunity to influence your daily work and your own career path. You also have great opportunity to work remotely.
You will have the opportunity to be a central and important part of our investment locally in Jönköping and you will be working in development projects in industries such as Automotive, Industry, Life sciences etc. In addition to local initiatives, we also collaborate with other offices in global projects.
SKILLS & REQUIREMENTS
Min 2 years of experience within C/C++, Python or Java
Experience with real-time operating systems such as embedded Linux.
It is advantageous if you have previously worked as a consultant.
We are looking for you who have a burning interest in further development and who have the ability to translate requirements into sustainable solutions. You understand that clear communication is the basis for a successful project. As the work takes place in an international environment, you need to be fluent in English. The most important thing for us is to find people we can invest in long-term.
Is this you? Join us and get the future you want!
Application and contact
Selection and interviews are running continuously. Apply now since we assign roles during the whole application time span.
For questions and for more information contact Anette Nilsen, Talent Acquisition Team lead 073 025 0517 or anette.nilsen@capgemini.com
