Buyer within Electronics (Semiconductors)
2024-10-20
We are looking for a Buyer within Electronics (Semiconductors) for a global company in Gothenburg. Start December 2nd, 9 months limited contract.
Description
This is a technical buyer role maintaining relationship with our semiconductor vendors, support Engineering department in procurement topics for your suppliers.
In this role, you will lead and support cross-functional business projects for ingoing components in our strategic Electronic Control Units. You will be responsible for the relationship with our semiconductor manufacturers which means working with partnership, new collaboration models and direct negotiation. This includes preparation, implementation, analysis, negotiation, supplier selection and contract management.
You will support, develop and implement supplier strategies, create and maintain commercial relationships with suppliers and stakeholders.
This role requires fluency in English.
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Gothenburg. Start is December 2nd, 9 months limited contract.
Please submit your CV and cover letter as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
