Buyer Volvo Construction Equipment
2023-08-17
Volvo Construction Equipment is built by people, and through our incredible collaboration, we strive to create a safe, diverse, and creative work environment where everyone can thrive. We are committed to the benefits of a sustainable future and work together with our customers to build tomorrow. At our global core factory in Arvika, over 1000 individuals manufacture high-tech machines that bring value to communities around the world. To realize our vision and philosophy, we are now seeking two new colleagues who wants to be a part of this exciting journey in our global organization.
Join our team of buyers at Volvo Construction Equipment and be part of an extraordinary journey towards building tomorrow.
Main areas of responsibility
As a valued member of our Arvika team, you will be part of a group focused on various roles within the Purchasing department. Your work will involve close collaboration with our team members at other Volvo CE sites.
In this role, you will be responsible for collaborating with suppliers daily and managing the procurement process for seven different production sites located in Europe. These sites include our hauler and wheel loader facilities in Braås and Arvika, our component site in Hallsberg and Eskilstuna, as well as Volvo Powertrain production sites in Sweden and France. Your main tasks will involve identifying and acquiring new parts for our projects and production, actively contributing to the development of our business relationships with suppliers, and leading or assisting in negotiations.
Additionally, you will be the representative of the purchasing department in various exciting new development projects and play a crucial role in sourcing new components for our production. Building and maintaining strong working relationships with our suppliers is essential, so you will regularly meet with them and actively contribute to the enhancement of our supplier strategy as part of your responsibilities.
Who are you?
At Volvo VCE, we are a leading manufacturer of construction equipment, and as a Buyer, you will play a vital role in our supply chain. You will be responsible for managing our global purchasing activities, working closely with suppliers to ensure the timely and cost-effective delivery of high-quality components for our products. To be successful in this role, you should have excellent communication skills, along with a strong analytical mindset. You should be able to thrive in a fast-paced and dynamic environment, managing multiple priorities while delivering results.
Required Qualifications:
• Minimum bachelor's degree in engineering or economics, or equivalent relevant education.
* Fluency in both English and Swedish.
• Previous work experience in Purchasing and/or Supply Chain with a comprehensive understanding of the field.
If you're ready for an exciting challenge and want to contribute to the success of a global organization, we invite you to apply for the position of Buyer at Volvo VCE. Join our team and be part of a diverse and talented group that is shaping the future of construction equipment. You will work closely with a highly skilled and diverse team, all with the same goal of maintaining our leading position in the industry. Together, let's shape the future of smart manufacturing and make a lasting impact on the world!
Number of positions: 2, one permanent and one fixed-term employment
Location: Arvika
Start date: According to agreement
For more information please contact:
Nichlas Westerlund
Head of Site Purchasing & Supply chainnichlas.westerlund@volvo.com
+46 700 838990
Jennifer Goodall
HR business PartnerJennifer.goodall@volvo.com
+46 0735585148
Lars Olsson
Union representativelars.o.olsson@volvo.com
+46 737 656319
