Buyer to automotive company!

About the position
Perido is looking for a Buyer on behalf of our client - a well-known international company in the automotive industry. As a buyer, you will have full ownership of your business area and drive the purchasing process from strategy to implementation. You will work closely with both internal and external stakeholders and play a key role in creating business value through cost-efficient and sustainable solutions. The position is located in Gothenburg.
Responsibilities:
Drive and develop purchasing strategies within your area of responsibility
Negotiate with suppliers and ensure competitive agreements
Manage multiple parallel projects and business cases
Analyze and evaluate business cases from a holistic perspective
Challenge suppliers and internal stakeholders to drive improvements
Build and maintain strong relationships, both internally and externally
Present business proposals and results in a clear and pedagogical manner
Your characteristics
We are looking for a commercially driven and results-oriented buyer who thrives in a global environment with many points of contact. This role is suited for someone who is structured, analytical, and confident in presenting and explaining complex business scenarios in a clear and pedagogical way. You enjoy collaborating in teams while also being comfortable independently driving and completing tasks, and you communicate clearly, building strong and trustful relationships with stakeholders and suppliers.
We look forward to reading your application. For this position, we only accept applications written in English.
Qualifications:
University degree in Business Administration or equivalent
Strong business acumen combined with high integrity
Structured and goal-oriented with the ability to deliver results
Creative and solution-oriented
Experience working in an international environment
Ability to see the bigger picture in complex business situations
Meritorious:
Previous experience in purchasing within the automotive industry
Experience in purchasing within the battery segment
Contract type and hours
Full-time consulting assignment until 2027-06-30. Start 2026-03-02.
Recruiter for this position:
Charlotte CrowleyCharlotte.crowley@perido.se
