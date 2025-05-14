Buyer/Senior Buyer
Volvo Business Services AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg
2025-05-14
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
At Volvo Group, we are shaping the future of sustainable transport solutions worldwide. As we respond to global challenges like climate change, urban congestion, and road safety, our ambition is clear: by 2040, our products will be 100% fossil free.
About the Role
We are now looking for a dedicated Buyer or Senior Buyer to join our Fluid Management team within Group Trucks Purchasing. Our scope spans both Internal Combustion Engines and Zero Emission Vehicles. You will play a key role in securing a competitive, sustainable, and high-performing supplier base and supporting Volvo Group's transformation journey.
Key Responsibilities:
• Develop and execute sourcing strategies aligned with Volvo Group's vision
• Drive supplier selection, negotiation, and contract management
• Continuously optimize total cost, quality, capacity, and sustainability
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to improve supplier performance
• Contribute to the development of best-in-class purchasing processes
What We're Looking For
We're seeking a collaborative and proactive team player who thrives in a global, fast-changing environment. You share our values of trust, integrity, action, adaptability, and accountability.
Qualifications & Skills:
• Experience in global purchasing or commercial roles
• Strong negotiation and analytical skills
• Open mindset with entrepreneurial spirit
• Fluent in English (spoken and written)
• Proficient in Microsoft Office Suite
• University degree in Business, Engineering, or related field
• Willingness to travel as required
Why Join Us?
At Volvo Group, you'll be part of a diverse and passionate team working on cutting-edge technology and contributing to a more sustainable world. We offer a dynamic workplace with plenty of development opportunities.
Ready to drive change with us?
Apply now and help shape the future of transportation.
Hiring Manager:
Fredrik Hamnén, Head of Fluid ManagementFredrik.Hamnen@volvo.com
Location: Gothenburg (SE) or Lyon (FR)
Role level (Buyer or Senior Buyer) will be determined based on the candidate's experience.
Last application: 2025-06-01
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
"Volvo Group Purchasing is a team of changemakers that thrive in a fast-paced and exciting business environment. We are a truly global team with passion for innovation, sustainability, people, and where lifelong learning is an essential part of our culture. With our ecosystem of supply partners, we shape the world we want to live in and deliver value to customers, society, and the Volvo Group". Ersättning
