Buyer Scania Purchasing - Powertrain Components - Scania CV AB - Inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Södertälje
Buyer Scania Purchasing - Powertrain Components
Scania CV AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Södertälje
2021-04-13
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
If you are attracted to the possibility to work as a buyer within a dynamic, commercial and international environment and have a strategic and analytical mindset as well as a high ambitions, Scania purchasing and the powertrain components team is the place for you!
Who we are
We are a diverse team consisting of ten team members with a mix of age, gender and nationalities and with experience stretching between 2 and 30+ years within the company. We all have our own areas of responsibility but take pride in supporting each other when problems and deviations occur in order to find the best solutions for Scania. We strive for a climate where opinions and competence are openly shared within the team and learning is continuous.
Responsibilities
In your role as a buyer you will support the sourcing managers within the team with purchasing tasks of different complexity - from updates of price list in our system to handle assigned commercial topics independently.
In a way to streamline our work within the department, you will also from time to time handle different centralized tasks for all purchasers within the department eg supplier sustainability compliance.
Your profile
You are a person with great commercial interest and a passion for doing business while staying close to the technology. You are analytical, structured, take own initiatives and are able to handle multiple things at the same time.
You are good at maintaining relationships, both internally and toward suppliers. You are also self-driven with high integrity and eager to learn new things.
We expect you to have an academic degree in engineering, business or similar. You are probably in the beginning of your career and see this opportunity as a way to start your journey within Scania purchasing.
As the role involves communication with global suppliers, you are fluent in English, and preferably also speaks Swedish.
We offer
We offer an interesting and challenging job with a high pace. The team is characterised by openness, diversity and respect for the individual. Employees are our most important resource, we believe in training our employees and giving them the opportunity to broaden their skills in order to be able to grow with us.
For more information
Please contact: Malin Holmström, Purchasing manager Powertrain components, +46 8 553 802 31.
Application
Your application should include a CV, a cover letter and copies of any relevant certificates.
Interviews will be held continuously and the position can be filled before last application date. Please apply as soon as possible and no later than April 30th 2021.
We look forward to receiving your application!
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com.
Sökord