Buyer/Project manager- Strategic Brands to H&M Beauty
2023-05-23
Company Description
Who are we?
Within the new Business Unit called H&M Lifestyle Brands, we are building and developing the new brand H&M Beauty, which will apply the strong heritage of H&M to the Beauty industry. This will unlock hidden opportunities for growth and will add excitement and energy to our current offer. H&M Lifestyle Brands will consist of several independent brands starting with H&M HOME, H&M Beauty and H&M Sport.
What we offer!
Besides the obvious perks such as staff discount card, flexible work life, learning communities, wellness benefits, parental benefits etc. you are joining a unique value driven culture, a large tech network and community where you can be yourself. There are endless opportunities to experiment and grow in any direction that you want and when you grow, we grow. Being a major player gives us countless opportunities to make a real impact and shape the future and we have fun every day.
Job Description
Do you want to be a key player in creating a new and disruptive global beauty destination & brand where your ideas and business mindset really makes a difference? Do you have a genuine passion for Beauty and brands and want to work in dynamic workplace? If so, the role as Buyer/project manager "strategic brands" at H&M beauty might be something for you.
We are now looking to strengthen our External brands team with a Buyer/Project manager, managing our "strategic brands". As a Buyer/project manager for strategic brands you will, you have the responsibility for creating the best possible customer offer and assortment together with the brand and internal stakeholders. The position requires experience & true passion for beauty, strong negotiating skills, project management skills, business mindset, stakeholder management, thinking outside the box and pro-active attitude.
We are looking for a self-motivated person with a global, curious mindset and a genuine passion for growing businesses. You should be hungry and passionate for driving business, relationship builder and skilled at negotiation. A person with both a strategic and get-it-done attitude, inspiring and straight forward communication. You thrive in an entrepreneurial setting and are constantly looking for possibilities to develop the business and find new ways to revenue based on new opportunities and the overall vision & goals.
Main responsibilities, but not limited to:
• Being responsible for new "strategic brands" with the H&M Beauty external brands meaning build a strong partnership, set strategy for launches and build a long-term profitable business from inception to implementation
• Work together with internal stakeholders such as marketing, sales, supply chain to coordinate and secure cross team brand projects
• Business planning and execution
• Creating strong and relevant brand annual plans based on our marketing program with an omni perspective - retail & online
• Negotiate supplier agreements, purchase prices, margins and campaigns
• Pricing strategy and budgeting
• Ensure planograms and assortment efficiency according to decided product life cycle
• Develop an action plan when a brand does not deliver according to plan
• Participates in logistic management to optimize order flow and deliveries
Qualifications
• Have a university degree in Business Administration, supply chain management or buying
• 3-5 years' experience from buying, partnership, external brands- working with Beauty brands is required
• Analytical skills and get it done attitude, not afraid to take actions and make priorities under high workload, always with the customer in mind
• Have a distinct business sense, problem solver and a skilled negotiator
• Have experience from building Beauty assortment and/or brands
• Good ability to work goal-focused and driven by seeing results
• Like to guide, involve, and inspire the team and stakeholders
• Have strong communication skills
• Pro active and problem-solving attitude
• True passion for beauty
• Excellent skills in English both in writing and orally
Additional Information
This is full-time permanent position, and is placed at our creative and dynamic head office in central Stockholm. If you feel your experience, skills and ambitions are right for this role, please send your application including CV as soon as possible at at the latest 24th of May (For internal candidates, please remember to initiate a dialogue with your current manager before applying).
H&M is committed to creating a Diverse & Inclusive environment and we are actively looking for qualified candidates irrespective of race, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, national origin, disability, or age.
