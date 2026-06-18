Buyer, Production Equipment (capex)
Avaron AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg
2026-06-18
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About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will take ownership of CAPEX procurement in a global powertrain environment where purchasing decisions have a direct impact on cost, quality, and long-term supplier performance. The role is part of an indirect procurement team working closely with internal stakeholders and suppliers on high-value production equipment initiatives. You will help shape sourcing strategies, drive commercial outcomes, and support projects connected to next-generation propulsion solutions.
This is an exciting opportunity for you if you enjoy complex negotiations, cross-functional collaboration, and the chance to influence major investment decisions in an international manufacturing setting.
Job DescriptionYou will lead sourcing activities for production equipment within the CAPEX category.
You will negotiate commercial and legal agreements with suppliers.
You will work closely with internal stakeholders and suppliers to secure the right quality at the best overall value.
You will identify and drive cost-saving opportunities across commercial, technical, and supply chain areas.
You will lead commercial negotiations in line with project plans and key purchasing milestones.
You will run benchmarking, supplier evaluations, and sourcing projects.
You will maintain accurate information in relevant systems to support transparency and well-informed decisions.
You will build strong relationships with suppliers and internal stakeholders while contributing to timely delivery across the team.
RequirementsUniversity degree in economics, a technical discipline, or equivalent.
Fluent English, written and spoken.
Strong negotiation skills, including commercial and legal agreements.
Ability to collaborate effectively with internal stakeholders and suppliers.
Analytical mindset and the ability to handle parallel projects while keeping the full business case in view.
Strong business acumen, high integrity, and a results-focused way of working.
Nice to haveProficiency in Microsoft products.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7935406-2059323". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Drottningtorget 5 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9969760