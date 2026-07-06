Buyer needed!
Perido AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg
2026-07-06
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Are you an analytical and driven professional who enjoys working in a dynamic, global environment? Do you thrive on managing complex projects, building strong stakeholder relationships, and making data-driven decisions? Are you motivated by the opportunity to challenge the status quo and contribute to innovative and sustainable sourcing solutions?
About the position
We are looking for a Buyer to our client, a well-known company within the automotive industry. You will be working from the office based in Gothenburg.
Your daily tasks
As a Buyer within Logistics Procurement, you will play a key role in securing high-quality transport and logistics services that support the company's global operations. Working closely with suppliers, internal stakeholders, and cross-functional teams, you will contribute to developing sourcing strategies, driving negotiations, and identifying opportunities to create value through cost efficiency, quality improvements, innovation, and sustainability.
Key responsibilities:
Lead and support sourcing projects and supplier negotiations within the logistics category
Prepare, execute, and analyze sourcing activities, including supplier selection and contract management
Develop and implement category and supplier strategies aligned with business objectives
Build and maintain strong relationships with suppliers and internal stakeholders
Collaborate with business partners to understand operational needs, market trends, and innovation opportunities
Conduct market and supplier analyses to identify risks, opportunities, and cost-saving initiatives
Define and execute negotiation strategies to achieve optimal commercial outcomes
Evaluate supplier performance and drive continuous improvements
Support decision-making through data analysis and fact-based recommendations
Work closely with global teams and stakeholders across multiple regions and functions
Your characteristics
To succeed in this role, you are a collaborative and proactive professional with strong project management skills and the ability to drive complex initiatives in dynamic and sometimes uncertain environments. You have an analytical mindset and are comfortable working with data to generate insights and support informed decision-making. Strong organizational skills, a structured approach, and the ability to build effective relationships across teams and stakeholders are essential. You are also curious, solution-oriented, and motivated by opportunities to challenge existing ways of working and contribute to continuous improvement and innovation.
Does this sound like an exciting opportunity?
We look forward to reading your application! Please send it in English.
Qualifications:
Relevant university degree or equivalent work experience in procurement, logistics, finance or automotive industry
Experience in project management, with the ability to create structured plans, set clear priorities, and drive work effectively to achieve goals
Experience in conducting business in a global setting with international suppliers where a strong business acumen is a prerequisite
Knowledge within procurement and related supply chain services
Strong proficiency in data analysis and interpretation to support informed decision-making
Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite; experience with Coupa is an advantage
Excellent communication skills, both spoken and written English
Contract type and hours
Full-time consulting assignment until 2027-08-23. Start 2026-08-24.
Let us help you take the next step in your career
Our vision is to ensure that everyone thrives and feels engaged at work. With us, you will find a wide variety of assignments, where you can either be employed directly by a company or work as a consultant through Perido. We are one of Sweden's largest consulting firms for professionals, which gives you many opportunities. As a consultant, you become an important part of our organization and contribute your expertise within our clients' organizations.
Read more about us at Perido: https://perido.se/om-oss/
You can find answers to most questions or concerns at perido.se/vanliga-fragor/. If you still cannot find what you are looking for, you are welcome to contact us at fraga@perido.se
. Please always include the position reference number 35905 in the subject line. Please note that we only accept applications through our website and that we are unable to provide updates on your application status or disclose the client company if it is not stated in the job advertisement. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "35905". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Perido AB
(org.nr 556639-6387), https://perido.se/lediga-jobb/
Torkel Knutssonsgatan 24 (visa karta
)
405 30 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9994458