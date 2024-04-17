Buyer / Inköpare - IT to Volvo
2024-04-17
For Volvo Cars we are looking for a Buyer/Inköpare.
You will together with the stakeholders drive the digital transformation of the company by supplying the right digital capabilities that enables future ready digital landscape.
What is Volvo Cars looking for?
Volvo Cars is looking passionate and dedicated procurement professionals with solid experience within the following areas:
Software Licenses - Proven knowledge in managing complex software license negotiations. Both on a global enterprise level as well as with local and more niched players.
Connectivity - Experience within the connectivity area, including connected vehicles and/or devices.
Digital Services & Projects - Sourcing and managing of extensive Services contracts as well as Projects. Proven knowledge from different commercial- and delivery models including managed services, capacity and T&M
Hardware - Broad Hardware experience from larger PC contracts, Servers, High Performance and Validation Clusters. Knowledge and experience from different commercial models including leasing, and HW-as-a-Service.
In your scope of responsibility will be:
Lead and support cross-functional sourcing projects within the category including preparation, execution, analysis, negotiation, supplier selection and contract management
Proactively work with key business stakeholders to understand your product/service, its market, supply base and potential innovation to find ways to increase value for Volvo Cars - including cost, quality, and sustainability
Develop and implement category and supplier strategies
Create and maintain relations with suppliers and stakeholders
Dare to question status quo or decided routes with stakeholders, suppliers, people; and work proactively to build better understanding and work towards common solutions
Engagement in some global business travels
What you'll bring
You will contribute effectively to the team by possessing the right mindset, ambition, and attitude. You thrive and succeed in environments where you are expected to take decisions, set direction and deliver even though the prerequisites are uncertain. Given the ongoing transformation, you are managing ambiguity and performing optimally in such conditions. With your great collaborative efforts you will enhance the experience for Volvo customers and the internal organization. You lead your procurement area with confidence and create collaborative relations with your suppliers and internal stakeholders.
You are embracing English as primary language in your written and verbal communication, and you feel comfortable in a global setting. Thriving in complex environments, you adeptly balance diverse interests without losing sight of delivery objectives. Your experience includes conducting business internationally with global suppliers, possessing strong business acumen and the ability to shift between short-term focus and long-term ambitions.
You will bring deep expertise in the IT/Digital area, which are ideally gained in an international setting involving supplier management and contractual matters. Your familiarity with driving fact-based negotiations and discussions, coupled with substantial experience in IT/digital sourcing, procurement, and negotiations, sets you apart. You excel in creating structured plans, prioritizing effectively, and achieving goals.
Possessing a university degree or equivalent experience is mandatory, while automotive experience is advantageous. In essence, you bring a wealth of experience and skills to elevate the team's performance and contribute to success.
Email your application with CV and personal letter to: kontakt@linkyou.se
LINKYOU are specialists in recruitment and staffing. We work with different industries and welcome talents from different stages of their careers. Our recruitment process is structured and fast to maximize results for both employers and employees.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-22
E-post: kontakt@linkyou.se
