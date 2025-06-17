Buyer for External Brands at H&M Beauty
Job Description
H&M BEAUTY is capturing the enormous potential of the beauty market by becoming the world's most fashionable beauty destination. On this journey, we have reimagined our makeup line, continuously elevating our private label assortment to include makeup, beauty tools and fragrance. We also focus on building a credible and complete beauty destination by complementing our in-house offerings with the latest external beauty brands, enabling our customers to complement their fashion looks with top beauty products.
WHAT YOU'LL DO
We are now looking for a buyer to our external brands team. In the role you are responsible for creating and optimizing the best possible customer offer and assortment for our customer. The position also requires strong negotiating skills and the ability to build strong partnership with external supplier/brands.
We are looking for a self-motivated person with a curious mindset and a genuine passion for growing businesses through outstanding products and offering. A person with a get-it-done attitude, growth mindset and inspiring, straight forward communication. You thrive in an entrepreneurial setting and are constantly looking for possibilities to drive & hunt sales, develop the business and find new ways to revenue based on the overall vision & goals. You love to work in a team where you lead by coaching, challenge and develop others, to create common results & goals.
Main responsibilities include, but not limited to:
Ensure and develop the assortment so that it drives growth and profitability (constantly follow, react to and see new sales opportunities)
Selecting brands and products according to frameworks and strategies for the category / department
Ensure strong partner relationships with external partners
The department's customer focus (set vision and identify what the customer wants)
Create strong and relevant offers for campaigns and sales-driving activities based on our marketing program and the current marketing opportunities that exist with an omni perspective and sell this to our external brand partners.
Negotiate supplier agreements, purchase prices, margins and campaigns
Pricing strategy and budgeting
Ensure planograms and assortment efficiency according to decided product life cycle
Ensure optimal product launches for new and current external brands
Develop an action plan when a brand does not deliver according to plan
Participates in logistic management to optimize order flow and deliveries
We are looking for people with:
Minimum 3 years' experience from Buying - working with Beauty brands is required
A university degree in Business Administration, supply chain management or buying
Strong working method and problem-solving approach
Analytical skills and get it done attitude, not afraid to take actions and make priorities under high workload, always with the customer in mind
Experience from and passion for building Beauty assortment and/or brands
A distinct business sense, communication and negotiation skills
Ability to work goal-focused and driven by seeing results and passion to hunt and drive profitable sales
Experience of leading a team by coaching, challenging and inspire, to create common goals and results
Experience and excellent skills in office 365 and especially excel
Excellent skills in English both in writing and orally
JOIN US
Additional information
This is a permanent, fulltime position, starting as soon as possible. You will be located at the H&M Beauty Office in central Stockholm. Selection is ongoing, but please apply here with a CV in English at the latest by 25th of June. Please apply via the H&M career page link as we don't consider any applications sent via email due to GDPR.
Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Inclusion & Diversity
At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organization. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
We strive to have a fair and equal process and therefore kindly ask you not to attach a cover letter in your application as they often contain information that easily can trigger unintentional biases.
