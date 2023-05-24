Buyer for client within the automotive industry
2023-05-24
Work Description and Responsibilities:
As a Buyer you will manage the daily operations with supplier sourcings, send out RFQs, collect bids, negotiate contracts etc. You will support operations on a daily basis by continuously challenging the suppliers performance through negotiations for existing parts and/or services to increase efficiency. Responsible to make sure that the segment strategy is implemented through the selection of the right suppliers following the speed sourcing process. You will create reports and represent your segment.
Experience and skills required:
University degree (Bachelor or Master), in Business, Economics or similar
Excellent Negotiation skills
Secure to write proper agreements with selected suppliers
Contribute to segment business plan & be an active member in the global network of commodity and project buyers
Manage and negotiate product/processes changes for Revenue segments
Fluent in English, both written and spoken
Used to working in a global environment
Excellent communication and networking skills
Business Acumen
Self-driven and autonomous
Additional info:
