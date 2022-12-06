Buyer for a client in Trollhättan
2022-12-06
Our client is looking for a person who wants to work as a buyer and be responsible for handling ongoing contracts with suppliers and for the service level of the suppliers.
As a buyer you will work at the direct procurement department of our client. You will be responsible for supporting the direct procurement mostly with machined and fabricated parts. In this role you will collaborate with internal and external suppliers and stakeholders like the production and value streams, engineering, strategic planning, legal and the commodity team. To a large extent you will work within the commodity of Machining and Fabrication.
Job Assignments
Your main tasks are the following:
• Managing the performance of your suppliers (supplier relations included) and that they fulfill their responsibilities according to the contract.
• Oversee possible changes in demand and updating delivery schedules to the suppliers.
• In charge of site procurement change control, export control and ITAR fulfilment.
• Cooperate in production planning to secure production availability.
• Purchasing of Production material.
• Assist in implementing and developing strategies collaborating with global Commodity Management. When working in a commodity, you will be part of a team with colleagues from other sites within the company and responsible for implementing the strategies, etc.
• Monitoring deliveries.
• Responsible for KPI's such as, inventory, Purchase order arrears, product price variance and on-time delivery.
• Since the working environment is international, most of the current suppliers are in USA and Europe.
Requirements
Our client wants a person with a business mindset and an interest in working in a proactive way with a high technical content. It is important that you are very flexible adapting to new situations and have the ability to work independently and in a team. In addition, you are customer focused and have supplier relation skills. It is also relevant that you have strategic and operations skills as well as the high ability to work autonomously to meet the objectives.
Essential qualifications
• At least a bachelor's degree in engineering and/or economics.
• Very good English and Swedish skills, both oral and written.
• Expert in MS Office tools and SAP.
Preferred qualifications
It is meritorious if you have knowledge of aerospace products and technologies and if you have 1-3 years' experience from a Commercial assignment.
Tillträde och ansökan
Start: ASAP
Length: 12 months with opportunity for employment
Location: Trollhättan
Deadline: 13-12-2022
