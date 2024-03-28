Buyer
2024-03-28
Company Description
Scania Group is a world-leading provider of transport solutions committed to a better tomorrow. With a purpose to drive the shift towards a sustainable transport system, Scania creates a world of mobility that's better for business, society, and the environment. The company employs over 50,000 people in about 100 countries, with research and development concentrated in Sweden and production taking place in Europe, South America and China. Scania is part of the TRATON group, a VW holding, specialized on customer solutions for trucks, buses and engines.
Role Description
This is a full-time hybrid role for a Junior Buyer at Scania Group located in Södertälje, with flexibility for remote work. You will join the procurement team for Electronics and Software.
As Buyer, you will be responsible for day-to-day tasks associated with procurement, including operational change management, conducting market research and analyzing supplier performance. The Junior Buyer will support a senior sourcing manager in a defined procurement category - a perfect step for someone eager to get the professional career started.
Qualifications
Ability to listen, high level of curiosity and willingness to learn
Analytical and problem-solving skills
Good communication and interpersonal skills
Ability to work independently and as part of a team
Capacity to manage time, keep deadlines and prioritize tasks effectively
Enjoying a high paced environment
Proficiency in Microsoft Office (Excel and PowerPoint) and PowerBI
Bachelor's degree in Engineering, Economics, Business Administration, Supply Chain Management or related field
Benefits
Opportunities for growth as procurement professional in a dynamic industry.
As part of TRATON, global opportunities provide avenues for international assignments and exposure to diverse cultures and markets.
Flexible work arrangements support a healthy work-life balance.
Supportive, diverse and inclusive work environment.
Application and Further Information
Your application should contain your resumé and proof of graduation. Final application date is 12/04 and please note that because of GDPR we do not accept applications over email. For further information about the role please contact hiring manager Felix Poidinger on felix.poidinger@scania.com
