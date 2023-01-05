Buyer
About us:
H2 Green Steel is on a mission to disrupt the global steel industry by producing green steel, with the end goal of bringing down CO2 emissions to zero. By using green hydrogen and fossil-free electricity instead of coal; water and heat will be our primary emissions. By 2030, our ambition is to produce 5 million tonnes of green steel annually in our fully integrated, digitalized, and sustainable plant in Boden, located in northern Sweden - currently in construction phase. But this is just the beginning - our expertise in green hydrogen will enable us to decarbonize other industries in addition to steel, and we look forward to what's next in store for us.
We are looking for talented, innovative, and purpose-driven people to join our rapidly growing and diverse team. Our employees get to learn everyday, implement the latest technology and test and put their ideas into practice. Together, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core - for our people, customers, investors, society, and planet.
Buyer
We have a strong vision for how we want to interact with markets, partners, suppliers and society and we seek to build a best-in-class procurement capability. We are strengthening our procurement team with a Buyer to execute our operational purchasing and expediting process.
In the role as Buyer, you will be responsible for maintaining a high quality in ordering by supporting the business in formalizing its needs into purchase orders and by having input in the development and improvement of our digital purchase-to-pay process environment.
Responsibilities:
• Translating supplier contracts and business needs into purchase orders in line with company policies and procedures.
• Sourcing and supplier selection in line with H2GS frame agreements and sourcing process.
• Ensure quality of purchase order data.
• Establish strong relationships with stakeholders, partners and suppliers to streamline P2P flow.
• Identify risks and opportunities to improve purchasing efficiency.
You will have:
• A can-do attitude and curiosity for finding the best solutions to purchasing needs.
• Previous experience of working as a Buyer and digital purchasing experience
• Strong focus on details and a very proactive mindset.
• Exemplary self-leadership, multitasking and organizational skills.
• Excellent written and verbal communication in English.
We are intrigued if you have
• Experience from working in the construction industry or contexts relevant to large construction projects.
• Experience in working in manufacturing, the steel industry or other industrial environments.
• Experience in delivering large international CAPEX projects.
• Broader digital experience for purchasing and relevant data collation and analytics.
What we can offer you
If you are passionate about making actual change and having a positive impact on society and our planet, H2 Green Steel offers a unique opportunity to be part of a fun and professional team with high ambitions.
You will get the opportunity to shape your future career together with a company focusing on creating a culture where everyone can thrive and feel a sense of belonging. In the end, we know that H2 Green Steel's growth and success is dependent on our people and we can't wait to shape the future of steelmaking and other industries together as a team.
Interested in joining H2 Green Steel, but find yourself not meeting every single requirement of this role?
Research shows that women and other under-represented groups within our industry hesitate to apply unless they tick most boxes of a role description. At H2 Green Steel, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core. We need a diverse, inclusive, and authentic team to rally behind our purpose of de-carbonizing hard-to-abate industries, starting with steel.
If you are equally passionate about our purpose, yet concerned that your experience does not align perfectly with the qualifications stated in the job advert, we strongly encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate, either for this role - or for another upcoming role in our growing team.
