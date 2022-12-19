Buyer
2022-12-19
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Buyer - Vehicle Motion & Climate
At Procurement, you are part of a global team with the mission to develop and maintain a world-class supplier base. Ensuring the supply of materials and services - at the right cost, quality and technology is essential for the success of Volvo Car Group. Ultimately, it's all about cooperating with people inside and outside the company to create a superior experience for the people who buy and drive a Volvo.
What's in it for you?
In this role, you will be managing Road contact components in the development, sourcing, industrialization, and running production phase.
You will be working in a global cross-functional team with other buyers, engineering, manufacturing, logistics, and others.
In this role, you will work with stakeholders & suppliers to understand your product/service, its market, supply base, and innovation to find ways to increase value for Volvo Cars - including cost, quality, and sustainability.
By leading negotiations and building relationships with an international supplier base, you will be responsible for the continuous improvement of the overall performance and competitiveness in the value chain.
You will also be handling order management and capacity assurance.
Do you fit the profile?
We are looking for a person, who is commercial and result-driven!
You
• like challenges and are focused on setting and reaching goals.
• are creative and motivated to find new solutions and opportunities.
• dare to challenge the status quo, suppliers, and our stakeholders.
• can handle parallel projects and see the whole picture of a business case.
• are excellent in building relations both internally and externally.
• are a strong team player who is honest and actively works with self-development.
To succeed in this role, you have a Business or Technical University degree (or equivalent).
You also have strong business acumen combined with high integrity and can prioritize your own work and always deliver on time.
Supplier relations are important, where your excellent communication skills, are a great ability. Daily negotiation is also one of your strongest areas.
Experience in Procurement is meritorious.
The automotive industry and Electrification are changing rapidly, and the competitive environment and our company's strategy might change fast. Therefore, we are not only valuing your previous experience and competencies but also your personality and your passion to develop and embrace unknown future challenges.
You are a person with a positive and energetic mindset- everything is possible!
How to learn more and apply
For questions about the position, please contact Vehicle Motion & Climate Team Manager Katarina Back Lundström at Katarina.back@volvocars.com
If you have questions about the recruitment process, please contact Recruiter Maria Westermark at maria.westermark@volvocars.com
We want your application by January 15th, 2023, but selection will be running continuously.
