Buyer - Production Equipment (capex)
Incluso AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg
2026-06-18
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We are looking for a Buyer - Production Equipment (CAPEX) for a global company in Gothenburg.
Start is in August 2026, 7-months limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Assignment description
As a member of our exceptional Indirect Procurement (IDP) team, you will contribute to a dynamic and collaborative environment. Indirect Procurement oversees the acquisition of all non-production materials and services, operating as an agile and flat organization with streamlined decision-making processes. Your primary responsibility will be Production Equipment (CAPEX), an exciting category with high-value projects on the horizon. These projects involve working with global suppliers and engaging closely with stakeholders and procurement colleagues in Spain, Romania, and China.
Key Responsibilities:
Negotiate commercial and legal agreements.
Collaborate with internal stakeholders and suppliers to deliver outstanding quality at optimal value.
Drive internal teams and suppliers to enhance business outcomes by identifying and executing cost-saving opportunities across commercial, technical, and supply chain areas.
Lead and execute commercial negotiations to meet key purchasing milestones aligned with project plans.
Conduct benchmarking studies, supplier evaluations, and manage sourcing projects.
Maintain accurate and up-to-date information across relevant systems to ensure real-time data transparency.
Assume accountability for procurement activities while working collaboratively with the team to balance workload and achieve timely delivery.
Build and maintain strong commercial relationships with suppliers and internal stakeholders
Proficiency in English is essential
Skill requirements
To be successful in this role, we believe you like challenges and are focused on setting and reaching goals. We also believe you are motivated to find new solutions and opportunities and dare to challenge status quo with our suppliers and our stakeholders. You can handle parallel projects and see the whole picture of a business case and are a strong team player who are honest and actively work with self-development. You have a strong business acumen combined with high integrity and can prioritize your work and always delivery on time. Furthermore, you have a flexible mindset and can quickly adapt to the constantly changing market conditions
Proficiency in Microsoft products is a merit
Communicative and a strong negotiator
Analytic mindset
You have a degree in economics or a technical discipline from a university or equivalent institution
You are fluent in English, written and spoken
Results-focused self-starter, with a positive mindset
High level of integrity and professionalism
This is a full-time consultant position in Gothenburg through Incluso. Start is in August 2026, 7 months limited contract to begin with.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7937400-2060147". Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213), https://openings.incluso.se
Postgatan 10 (visa karta
)
411 06 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Incluso Jobbnummer
9970534