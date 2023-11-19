Buyer - Powertrain and Fossil-Free Materials
2023-11-19
Company Overview:
At Volvo Group, we are redefining the future of transportation on a global scale. As the world demands innovative solutions for construction and transportation, we are committed to addressing climate change, reducing urban congestion, and improving road safety. Our vision is clear: 100% of our products will be fossil fuel-free by 2040.
The Role:
Join our global team as a Buyer and lead our strategic purchasing activities in Fluid Management team. Based in Gothenburg or Lyon, you'll play a central role in our supply chain operations, focusing on:
Crafting and implementing robust purchasing strategies
Optimizing the supplier base for quality, capacity, cost-efficiency, and sustainability
Pioneering best-in-class purchasing processes
Driving continuous improvement initiatives in collaboration with our cross-functional teams
Actively contribute to the team development, by bringing improvement ideas, support your peers, coaching buyers when relevant and sharing benchmark
The Ideal Candidate:
We're looking for a professional who excels in a collaborative environment and shares our values of customer success, trust, passion, change and performance. You should have:
Exceptional negotiation and problem-solving skills
An open and entrepreneurial mindset
Willingness to travel based on business needs
Proficiency in English
A degree in Business or Technology-related fields
Join the Journey:
If you're ready to be part of this transformative journey, apply today. Contact us for more information on how you can shape the future of transportation.
