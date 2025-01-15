Buyer - Knitwear and Woven dresses
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2025-01-15
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Järfälla
, Värmdö
, Norrtälje
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
As a Senior Buyer for women ready to wear you are responsible of the assortment strategy, defining the collection structure and leading the development in order to achieve the goals set in terms of design, selling and profitability.
Secure a purchase plan for increased growth and profitability for all customer touch points/sales channels in line with section goals
Responsible together with Product designer to create and develop high quality products
Identify what our customer wants, and always be updated what is happening in the surrounding world for your target customer
Set the goals and strategy as well as work towards the best result for your department/s in line with the section strategy
Constantly follow the selling and act on new tendencies as well as search for the new commercial fashion
Make purchasing decisions at the right time in right quantity to secure strong selling- and profit results in all Sales channels
Responsible for the department timeline in line with the section timeline
Qualifications
We are looking for a Buyer to join us on the journey to become a leading fashion brand for modern femininity. We believe you love fashion and have good knowledge of collection building and understanding of the working procedure from customer behavior to design, production and buying. You encourage and contribute to the shared responsibility of creating and protecting an inclusive and welcoming workplace where everyone is allowed to self-identify.
We would love to meet someone who:
Has minimum 3 years experience of working as a Buyer.
Has experience of working with different garment groups within womens wear and also high knowledge of fabrics/materials.
Has strong fashion intelligence and eye for details.
Understands the importance of commercial thinking and has a sales minded core and strong salesmanship.
Is result-oriented and looks at the customers' needs in every product to secure its value drivers and correct in-price.
Has a positive problem-solving attitude and is eager to find new ways.
Is a strong leader with strategic mindset that dare to believe in future trends.
Is a team player and has a straightforward communication ability adding to an open atmosphere that allows growth.
Is a strong communicator and has excellent communication skills in English, both written and spoken.
Additional Information
We are looking for a Buyers for Knitwear and Woven dresses working with our Essentials and Stockholm concept. This is a temporary position of 14 month. Starting mid April 2025 and will be located at the Head Office in Stockholm. Apply online with your CV in English, but no later than 28th of January (We don't consider any applications sent via email due to GDPR). For internal applicants - please initiate a dialogue with your current manager.
At H&M Group we strive to have a fair and inclusive recruitment process. Why kindly ask you to not attach cover letter in your application as they often contain information that can easily trigger unintentional biases.
H&M is committed to creating a Diverse & Inclusive environment and we are actively looking for qualified candidates irrespective of race, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, national origin, disability or age.
Global Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories and ARKET. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Inclusion & Diversity
At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organization. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
We strive to have a fair and equal process and therefore kindly ask you not to attach a cover letter in your application as they often contain information that easily can trigger unintentional biases.
Company Description
& Other Stories offers fashion-loving women a wide range of shoes, bags, accessories, beauty and ready-to-wear - all equally important for the whole look. We inspire women to create their own personal style and expression. Our ateliers design diverse collections with great attention to detail and quality, always with modern femininity in mind. Learn more about & Other Stories here. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Kungsholmstorg 5 (visa karta
)
112 21 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Ekonomi/Logistik Jobbnummer
9103479