Buyer - Indirect Procurement for a client in Gothenburg
Sway Sourcing Sweden AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg
2022-12-20
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sway Sourcing Sweden AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Jönköping
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige Publiceringsdatum2022-12-20Arbetsuppgifter
We are looking for a Buyer to work within the automotive industry in Global Investments within the Indirect Procurement Department of a client. The department collaborates with stakeholders and along them they represent the client's company as well as drive the transformation of it.
The client wants an experienced procurement specialist. One of the important tasks of the role involves building a superior experience for the customer's end customer as well as their internal organization through collaborating with people both outside and inside the client's company.
Job Assignments
Your main job assignments are the following:
• Performing market analysis, prioritization, and identification of optimal negotiation tactics.
• Developing and applying category and supplier strategies.
• You are expected to dare to question status quo or decided routes with suppliers, stakeholders, people, as well as to work proactively to create a better understanding and work towards common solutions.
• You will also create and maintain commercial relations with suppliers and stakeholders.
• Other important tasks will be to lead and assist cross-functional sourcing projects within the category including preparation, execution, analysis, negotiation, supplier selection and contract management.
• Global business travels are included in this role.
• You will work proactively with key business stakeholders to comprehend your service/ product, its supply base, market, and potential innovation to find ways to increment the value for the customer - including cost, quality, and sustainability.
Requirements
• You should have between 4-6 years' experience as an Indirect Buyer.
• Fluent in English, both written and spoken.
• Education at university level or equivalent experience.
• It is important that you have a business and commercial mindset.
Tillträde och ansökan
Start: 26-12-2022
Length: 2 years
Location: Gothenburg
Deadline: ASAP
Selections and interviews are ongoing!Om företaget
Sway Sourcing is a modern company that recruits in several industries on the Swedish labor market. We match candidates' skills and knowledge with the company's needs. Sway Sourcing has a company management and staff with extensive experience in the recruitment industry, both as owners and employees. We have a large network within the industries we specialize in and can therefore find the candidates who quickly become an asset for the companies. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "123". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sway Sourcing Sweden AB
(org.nr 559360-7517), https://swaysourcing.com/ Arbetsplats
Sway Sourcing Kontakt
Isabel Tataje isabel@swaysourcing.com +46 79 006 27 11 Jobbnummer
7277294