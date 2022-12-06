Buyer - Direct Materials
For our client Aurobay we are looking for a buyer within direct materials.
Uppdragsbeskrivning/Assingment Description
Aurobay develops and manufactures world-class powertrain solutions for a global market. A pioneering venture that brings together Volvo Cars' powertrain business with Geely, Aurobay is the brand name for Powertrain Engineering Sweden AB. With a heritage of more than 100 years of continuous powertrain innovation, our 2,900 employees in Sweden and China work across engine production, R&D and sales.
There are unlimited possibilities at Aurobay for collaborative people who are ready to make the difference. We are re-imagining motion for a brighter future. Exploring how to push our environmental impact towards zero. Designing tomorrow's powertrain solutions for automotive and beyond. Join us on our journey!
We are now looking for a Buyer within the area EAS (Engine As Installed). A developing and challenging area where you together with a Procurement team located in EU and China, with stakeholders such as Sales, R&D, Strategy & Business, Manufacturing & Logistics, will contribute to create world class powertrain solutions.
This role is critical for Aurobay to be the leader as a premium powertrain provider. Direct Material Procurement (DM) is responsible for procurement of all production materials to our plants in EU and in China. Our mission is to procure components with excellent quality to the best possible value. We collaborate in a global surrounding with major stakeholders such as Sales, R&D, SQM, Manufacturing Engineering. We work together with our stakeholders to create and deliver supreme value together with our suppliers. You will be responsible for your deliveries and deadlines. Additionally, you will be encouraged to take on responsibilities outside of your main areas of responsibility to broaden your personal skills and advance your development.
Krav/Requirements
What you'll do
Responsible for identifying and implementing new suppliers
Be the first point of supplier contact
Responsible for market benchmarks and supplier evaluations
Lead and perform commercial negotiations
Responsible to set up NDA 's with suppliers
Responsible for cooperation with the internal customers such as Sales and R&D
Ordering and handling of agreements etc.
About you
To fit in this complex area, we look for a person, who is commercial and result driven. You are motivated and creative in order to find new solutions and opportunities and dare to challenge the status quo. Are a strong team player who are honest, with high integrity and actively work with self-development. Have the ability to handle parallel projects, like challenges and are focused on setting and reaching goals.
To succeed in this role, you have a Business or Technical University degree (or equivalent). You have experience from commercial work (2-5 years) including commercial negotiations and legal knowledge, have a strong business acumen combined with high integrity and can prioritize your own work and delivery on time. As the main contact to both internal and external stake holders you have excellent communication skills (written and oral) in English is a requirement.
Start: December 2022
