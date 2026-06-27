Buyer - Direct materials (Closure, Glass & Sealings)

Incluso AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg
2026-06-27


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We're looking for a Buyer - Direct materials (Closure, Glass & Sealings unit) for a global automotive company in Gothenburg. Start is July 1st, 1 year limited contract to begin with. This role is 100% onsite in Gothenburg.

What will you do:

Develop and execute purchasing strategies aligned with the company's needs for future technologies and concepts

Assume ownership and management of the supply base, ensuring the presence of financially sound and competent suppliers with an optimal footprint that supports sustainability

Strategically plan and execute supplier selections in close collaboration with the category team and stakeholders

Ensure the accuracy, completion, and timely storage of contracts

Guarantee the fulfillment of all purchasing deliveries prior to each program milestone

Collaborate extensively within the category team and with stakeholders to ensure supplier capability, capacity, quality, and timely deliveries

Proactively drive suppliers and internal stakeholders to optimize ongoing business by identifying and implementing opportunities for commercial, technical, and supply chain cost savings.

Actively seek ways to optimize the ongoing business's supply base while effectively assessing and managing associated risks.

This role requires fluency in English.

This is a full-time consultant position in Gothenburg through Incluso. Start is July 1st, 1 year limited contract to begin with. This role is 100% onsite in Gothenburg.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.

For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson recruiter at Incluso.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-24
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7981446-2074345".

Arbetsgivare
Incluso AB (org.nr 559002-3213), https://openings.incluso.se
Postgatan 10 (visa karta)
411 06  GÖTEBORG

Arbetsplats
Incluso

Jobbnummer
9982058

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